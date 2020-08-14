Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / R&B Music Sensation Skye Verbs Launches The Depth (Official Music Video)

R&B Music Sensation Skye Verbs Launches The Depth (Official Music Video)

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Skye Verbs 

Record label: Aces NationGenre: R&B/Soul

Record label: Aces NationGenre: R&B/Soul

New York, NY , Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — “Skye Verbs” just released her brand new ep “In My Bag & My Feelings” on 07/31 and is following up with a visual for it by releasing a music video showcasing one of the songs called “The Depth”. Aces Nation is the record label and management team behind her led by Founder & CEO Mario “King” Lyte and COO/CCO Katty Villapando. 

To watch the video visit: Video Link: https://skye-verbs.lnk.to/TheDepthVideo

In a media interview she stated 

“ The meaning behind the video is to highlight real, honest, and pure moments of joy and love. The unedited, unplanned moments. Showing up as your authentic self. Being upfront and honest about your intentions, wants and needs and letting the rest flow into place.”

Skye Verbs just completed and released her new EP “In My Bag & My Feelings”. It embodies the idea to constantly dig deeper. Whether that’s in your mental, your wants, needs, emotions, finances , relationship with yourself or with others. Putting in the time but also taking the time to reflect & be present.

About Skye Verbs 

Whether she  is  leaving  her  heart  on  stage  during  her reoccurring  acoustic  sets  at  the   Soulview   Sessions   in  Stamford, CT where she grew up, in the studio with Ashby, Guap, Sam and Diny producing another record, or mentoring young adults on mental health and financial literacy, multi-faceted Soul R&B  singer, songwriter and poet Skye Verbs can be found pouring love into this world any day of the week. Like being  wrapped  in  a blanket  on  your  favorite  couch drinking  a  hot  cup  of  coffee  on  a crisp fall morning, Skye brings the same warmth to her listeners. Through her raw and transparent lyricism, Skye Verbs doesn’t just  hit notes; Skye moves the soul with truths that make any  listener look in the mirror and find their inner hero.

Skye Verbs worked as an independent artist until signing with record label Aces Nation in late 2015. Aces Nation is a full service independent record label that houses an agency and artist management arm. Shortly after signing, Skye released her debut EP Soul Food Eye Candy which landed her at #73 on the iTunes US R&B chart, #1 on the iTunes R&B chart in Taiwan, and #16 on the iTunes main chart in Taiwan. Soul Food Eye Candy is more than an EP title for Skye, rather a pillar of her artistry: It is a means by which she chooses to build her career, spread her message and live her life – with purpose and substance.

Record label: Aces Nation

Genre: R&B/Soul

Albums: Soul Food Eye Candy, In My Bag & My Feelings

Skye Verbs Official Hashtag: #missverbs

Find her on Google 

Skyeverbs on Instagram

mgmt: @kinglyte

Publicist:@QamarZamanOfficial

For Media Contact:

[email protected]  

Mario “King” Lyte 

(C) 516-698-6377

C.E.O/Founder of Aces Nation , LLC 

Attachments

  • Skye Verbs 
  • Skye Verbs Media Kit

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.