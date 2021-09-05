Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RCAR INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages RenovaCare (RCAR) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, September 14th Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

RCAR INVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages RenovaCare (RCAR) Investors to Contact Firm’s Attorneys Now, September 14th Application Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges RenovaCare, Inc. (Other OTC: RCAR) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed and certain investors may have valuable claims.

Class Period: Aug. 14, 2017 – May 28, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 14, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RCAR
Contact An Attorney Now: [email protected]
                                             844-916-0895

RenovaCare, Inc. (RCAR) Securities Fraud Class Action:

The case arises from an alleged fraudulent promotional scheme orchestrated by RenovaCare’s controlling shareholder and Chairman, Harmel Rayat (“Rayat”), designed to artificially inflate company’s stock price.

Between July 2017 and Jan. 2018, RenovaCare and Rayat allegedly solicited StreetAuthority, LLC (“StreetAuthority”), a publishing company, to run a promotion. Rayat allegedly worked closely with StreetAuthority on the promotion, including providing false information to StreetAuthority regarding the efficacy of RenovaCare’s experimental burn-wound healing medical device called the “SkinGun,” editing StreetAuthority’s promotional materials, advising StreetAuthority on how to distribute the promotion to enhance its effectiveness, and arranged to pay StreetAuthority for the promotion using RenovaCare’s funds that were routed through third parties.

In addition, when the OTC Markets inquired about the promotional activities in Jan. 2018, RenovaCare and Rayat issued a materially false and misleading press release claiming that no director, officer, or controlling shareholder had any involvement in the purported third party’s promotional materials.

The truth emerged on May 28, 2021, when the SEC sued RenovaCare and Rayat, alleging their active participation in the StreetAuthority promotional scheme.  

This news sent the price of RenovaCare shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving RenovaCare and Rayat engaged in and concealed an illegal stock promotion scheme,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in RenovaCare and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding RenovaCare should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected]

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.