Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

RCM Technologies, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 17 mins ago

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., March 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RCM Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGM: RCMT), a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced engineering, specialty health care and information technology services, today announced financial results for the thirteen and fifty-two week periods ended January 1, 2022.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $64.9 million for the thirteen week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 57.7% increase as compared to $41.2 million for the fourteen week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $17.8 million for the current period, a 66.5% increase as compared to $10.7 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $7.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $1.9 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $5.1 million for the current period as compared to $0.4 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $6.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $1.7 million, or ($0.15) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $5.3 million for the current period as compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.7 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $3.7 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.1 million, or ($0.01) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

RCM Technologies reported revenue of $203.9 million for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 (the current period), a 35.5% increase as compared to $150.4 million for the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021 (the comparable prior year period). Gross profit was $53.1 million for the current period, a 36.7% increase as compared to $38.9 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced GAAP operating income of $14.1 million for the current period as compared to a GAAP operating loss of $11.0 million for the comparable prior year period.  The Company experienced adjusted operating income of $10.0 million for the current period as compared to an adjusted operating loss of $0.3 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced GAAP net income of $11.0 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to a GAAP net loss of $8.9 million, or ($0.73) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted EBITDA of $11.1 million for the current period as compared to $1.1 million for the comparable prior year period. The Company experienced adjusted net income of $7.1 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the current period as compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, or ($0.09) per diluted share, for the comparable prior year period.

On July 30, 2021, the Company sold the principal assets and certain liabilities of its Pickering and Kincardine offices, located in Ontario, Canada. These two offices were often referred to as the Canadian Power Systems business and principally provided engineering services to two major nuclear power providers in Canada.  The two Canadian Power Systems offices were part of a reporting unit within the Company’s Engineering segment. The Company continues to offer other engineering services in Canada and similar services in the United States.  For the thirteen week periods ended January 1, 2022 and January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of zero and $3.2 million, respectively. For the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021, these two offices generated revenue of $4.9 million and $11.8 million, respectively.

Bradley Vizi, Executive Chairman of RCM Technologies, commented, “Our fourth quarter results serve as a nice bookend to 2021. As I reflect on our transformation plan dating back before the pandemic, I am proud of the team’s execution. The results speak for themselves, with broad-based strength across each segment.”

Kevin Miller, Chief Financial Officer of RCM Technologies, commented, “We are excited to announce our record fourth quarter of 2021, growing adjusted EBITDA by 627% over 2020 and 120% over 2019. In addition, we grew revenue by $53 million for the year and continued to generate positive cash flow from operations.”

Conference Call
On Thursday, March 31, 2022, RCM Technologies will host a conference call to discuss these results. The call will begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number is (888) 272-8703.

About RCM
RCM Technologies, Inc. is a premier provider of business and technology solutions designed to enhance and maximize the operational performance of its customers through the adaptation and deployment of advanced information technology and engineering services. RCM is an innovative leader in the delivery of these solutions to commercial and government sectors. RCM is also a provider of specialty healthcare services to major health care institutions and educational facilities. RCM’s offices are located in major metropolitan centers throughout North America and Serbia. Additional information can be found at www.rcmt.com.

The Statements contained in this release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are subject to various risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements often include words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “continue,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “seek,” “could,” “can,” “should,” “are confident” or similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical should also be considered forward-looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of our experience in the industry, as well as our perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate in these circumstances. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for the Company’s services, expectations regarding our future revenues and other financial results, our pipeline and potential project wins and our expectations for growth in our business. Such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risk, uncertainties and other factors may emerge from time to time that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Investors are directed to consider such risks, uncertainties and other factors described in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company assumes no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as may be required by law.

Tables to Follow

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts)

  Thirteen Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022		   Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021		  
Revenue $64,922   $41,163  
Cost of services 47,128   30,474  
Gross profit 17,794   10,689  
Selling, general and administrative 12,453   9,954  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 232   272  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   81  
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration    
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   2,231  
Gain on sale of assets (269 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,713 )  
Operating income (loss) 7,091   (1,849 )
Other income (expense), net 7   (212 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 7,098   (2,061 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,124   (373 )
Net income (loss) $5,974   ($1,688 )
         
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $0.54   ($0.15 )

  Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022		   Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021		  
Revenue $203,875   $150,409  
Cost of services 150,751   111,554  
Gross profit 53,124   38,855  
Selling, general and administrative 42,019   37,791  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 1,007   1,065  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets 95   321  
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration   8,397  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   2,231  
Gain on sale of assets (2,420 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition-related contingent consideration (1,713 )  
Operating income (loss) 14,136   (10,950 )
Other expense, net (222 ) (1,107 )
Income (loss) before income taxes 13,914   (12,057 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,925   (3,188 )
Net income (loss) $10,989   ($8,869 )
         
Diluted net earnings (loss) per share data $0.95   ($0.73 )
         

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary Consolidated Selected Balance Sheet Data
(In Thousands)

  January 1,
2022		   January 2,
2021		  
  (Unaudited)      
Cash and cash equivalents $235   $734  
Accounts receivable, net $48,240   $36,007  
Total current assets $51,971   $43,934  
Total assets $72,852   $68,339  
Total current liabilities $29,857   $28,741  
Borrowing under line of credit $14,151   $11,890  
Net debt (line of credit less cash) $13,916   $11,156  
Total liabilities $46,883   $46,101  
Stockholders’ equity $25,969   $22,238  
         

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

The following non-GAAP measures, which adjust for the categories of expenses described below are non-GAAP financial measures.  Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures (“Adjusted operating income (loss)”, “EBITDA”, “Adjusted EBITDA”, “Adjusted net income (loss)”, and “Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share”) are useful information for investors, shareholders and other stakeholders of our company in gauging our results of operations on an ongoing basis and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our current financial performance and period-to-period comparisons.  We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are performance measures and not liquidity measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income as an indicator of performance.  In addition, neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA takes into account changes in certain assets and liabilities as well as interest and income taxes that can affect cash flows.  We do not intend the presentation of these non-GAAP measures to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.  These non-GAAP measures should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The following unaudited tables present the Company’s GAAP net income and GAAP operating income and the corresponding adjustments used to calculate Adjusted operating income (loss), EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income (loss) and Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share for the fifty-two week period ended January 1, 2022 and the fifty-three week period ended January 2, 2021.

  Thirteen
Week Period
Ended
January 1,
2022		   Fourteen
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021		   Fifty-Two
Week
Period
Ended
January 1,
2022		   Fifty-Three Week
Period
Ended
January 2,
2021		  
GAAP operating income (loss) $7,091   ($1,849 ) $14,136   ($10,950 )
Adjustments                
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration       8,397  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   2,231     2,231  
Gain on sale of assets (269 )   (2,420 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,713 )   (1,713 )  
Adjusted operating income (loss) (non-GAAP) $5,109   $382   $10,003   ($322 )
                 
GAAP net income (loss) $5,974   ($1,688 ) $10,989   ($8,869 )
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,124   (373 ) 2,925   (3,188 )
Interest expense, net 58   128   365   778  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration   37   52   145  
Depreciation of property and equipment 232   272   1,007   1,065  
Amortization of acquired intangible assets   81   95   321  
EBITDA (non-GAAP) $7,388   ($1,543 ) $15,433   ($9,748 )
                 
Adjustments                
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration       8,397  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   2,231     2,231  
Gain on sale of assets (269 )   (2,420 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,713 )   (1,713 )  
Loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions (65 ) 47   (195 ) 184  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $5,341   $735   $11,105   $1,064  
                 

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Supplemental Operating Results on a Non-GAAP Basis (Continued)
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen
Week Period
Ended
January 1,
2022		   Fourteen
Week Period
Ended
January 2,
2021		   Fifty-Two
Week
Period
Ended
January 1,
2022		   Fifty-Three Week
Period
Ended
January 2,
2021		  
GAAP net income (loss) $5,974   ($1,688 ) $10,989   ($8,869 )
Adjustments                
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration       8,397  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   2,231     2,231  
Gain on sale of assets (269 )   (2,420 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration (1,713 )   (1,713 )  
Tax impact from normalized rate (282 ) (420 ) 237   (2,795 )
Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP) $3,710   $123   $7,093   ($1,036 )
                 
GAAP diluted net earnings (loss) per share $0.54   ($0.15 ) $0.95   ($0.73 )
Adjustments                
Write-off of receivables and professional fees incurred related to arbitration       $0.69  
Impairment of right of use assets and related costs   $0.20     $0.18  
Gain on sale of assets ($0.02 )   ($0.21 )  
Remeasurement of acquisition related contingent consideration ($0.16 )   ($0.15 )  
Tax impact from normalized rate (0.02 ) ($0.04 ) $0.02   ($0.23 )
Adjusted diluted net earnings (loss) per share (non-GAAP) $0.34   $0.01   $0.61   ($0.09 )
                 

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Summary of Selected Income Statement Data
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Week Period Ended January 1, 2022  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		  

Consolidated

  
                 
Revenue $18,290   $34,772   $11,860   $64,922  
Cost of services 13,234   25,613   8,281   47,128  
Gross profit $5,056   $9,159   $3,579   $17,794  
Gross profit margin 27.6 % 26.3 % 30.2 % 27.4 %

  Fourteen Week Period Ended January 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		  

Consolidated

  
                 
Revenue $14,427   $18,585   $8,151   $41,163  
Cost of services 10,554   14,079   5,841   30,474  
Gross profit $3,873   $4,506   $2,310   $10,689  
Gross profit margin 26.8 % 24.2 % 28.3 % 26.0 %

  Fifty-Two Week Period Ended January 1, 2022  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		  

Consolidated

  
                 
Revenue $66,172   $98,495   $39,208   $203,875  
Cost of services 50,109   73,177   27,465   150,751  
Gross profit $16,063   $25,318   $11,743   $53,124  
Gross profit margin 24.3 % 25.7 % 30.0 % 26.1 %

  Fifty-Three Week Period Ended January 2, 2021  
  Engineering   Specialty
Health Care		   Information
Technology		  

Consolidated

  
                 
Revenue $57,715   $60,481   $32,213   $150,409  
Cost of services 41,227   47,116   23,211   111,554  
Gross profit $16,488   $13,365   $9,002   $38,855  
Gross profit margin 28.6 % 22.1 % 28.0 % 25.8 %
                 

RCM Technologies, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(In Thousands)

  Thirteen Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022		   Fourteen Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021		  
Net income (loss) $5,974   ($1,688 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash (used in) provided by operating activities 657   2,532  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable (5,108 ) (2,944 )
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,252 ) (2,432 )
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable 132   1,701  
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses (1,005 ) (327 )
  Accrued payroll and related costs (1,645 ) 3,732  
  Right of use liabilities (462 ) 221  
  Income taxes payable (695 ) 210  
  Deferred revenue (502 ) 458  
  Deposits (1 ) 1  
Total adjustments (9,881 ) 3,152  
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (3,907 ) 1,464  
         
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 193   (60 )
Net cash used in financing activities 1,197   (1,441 )
Effect of exchange rate changes (68 ) 14  
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents ($2,585 ) ($23 )

  Fifty-Two Week
Period Ended
January 1, 2022		   Fifty-Three Week
Period Ended
January 2, 2021		  
Net income (loss) $10,989   ($8,869 )
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash
provided by operating activities		 1,790   10,559  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
  Accounts receivable (14,710 ) 15,947  
  Net of transit accounts receivable and payable (1,317 ) 2,757  
  Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,838   (162 )
  Accounts payable and accrued expenses 1,518   1,587  
  Accrued payroll and related costs 149   4,557  
  Right of use liabilities (1,919 ) (1,529 )
  Income taxes payable (436 ) 304  
  Deferred revenue 3,020   52  
  Deposits (7 ) 41  
Total adjustments (10,074 ) 34,113  
Net cash provided by operating activities 915   25,244  
         
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 6,291   (460 )
Net cash used in financing activities (7,554 ) (25,632 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (151 ) (265 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents ($499 ) ($1,113 )
         

RCM Technologies, Inc. Tel: 856.356.4500 Corporate Contacts:
2500 McClellan Avenue Fax: 856.356.4600 Bradley S. Vizi
Pennsauken, NJ 08109 info@rcmt.com Executive Chairman
  www.rcmt.com Kevin D. Miller
    Chief Financial Officer

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.