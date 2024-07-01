DALLAS, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced that its affiliated manager, RCP Advisors (“RCP”), a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, launched its new website and refreshed brand identity.

The new RCP Advisors website, designed with users in mind, is a comprehensive platform that provides easy access to RCP’s strategies, news, insights, and research library. It also offers portal links for existing and potential clients, enhancing the end-user experience by making the website more accessible. The new website can be explored at www.rcpadvisors.com .

“This new brand identity clearly and succinctly reinforces RCP Advisors’ value proposition as investors seek attractive lower middle market opportunities across North America,” said Luke Sarsfield, P10 Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “RCP is extremely well positioned to execute on its singular vision, specializing in this differentiated segment of the market that delivers consistent and compelling returns.”

About P10

P10 is a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. P10’s mission is to provide its investors differentiated access to a broad set of investment solutions that address their diverse investment needs within private markets. As of March 31, 2024, P10 has a global investor base of more than 3,600 investors across 50 states, 60 countries, and six continents, which includes some of the world’s largest pension funds, endowments, foundations, corporate pensions, and financial institutions. Visit www.p10alts.com .

About RCP Advisors

Founded in 2001, RCP Advisors, a subsidiary of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), is a private equity investment firm that provides access to North American small buyout fund managers through primary funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds, as well as customized solutions and research services. RCP believes it is one of the largest fund sponsors focused on this niche, with ~$14 billion in committed capital* and 56 full-time professionals as of June 26, 2024.

Ownership Limitations

P10’s Certificate of Incorporation contains certain provisions for the protection of tax benefits relating to P10’s net operating losses. Such provisions generally void transfers of shares that would result in the creation of a new 4.99% shareholder or result in an existing 4.99% shareholder acquiring additional shares of P10.

P10 Investor Contact:

[email protected]

P10 Media Contact:

Josh Clarkson

[email protected]

*“Committed capital” primarily reflects the capital commitments associated with our SMAs, focused commingled funds and advisory accounts advised by RCP since the firm’s inception in 2001 (including funds that have since been sold, dissolved, or wound down). We include capital commitments in our calculation of committed capital if (a) we have full discretion over the investment decisions in an account or have responsibility or custody of assets or (b) we do not have full discretion to make investment decisions but play a role in advising the client on asset allocation, performing investment manager due diligence and recommending investments for the client’s portfolio and/or monitoring and reporting on their investments. For our discretionary SMAs and commingled funds, as well as for our non-discretionary advisory accounts for which RCP is responsible for advising on all investments within the client’s portfolio, committed capital is calculated based on aggregate capital commitments to such accounts. For non-discretionary accounts where RCP is responsible for advising only a portion of the client portfolio investments, committed capital is calculated as capital commitments by the client to those underlying investments which were made based on RCP’s recommendation or with respect to which RCP advises the client. Committed capital does not include (i) non-discretionary advisory accounts no longer under advisement by RCP, (ii) assets managed or advised by Columbia Partners Private Capital (the “Private Capital Unit”), a separate business unit of RCP Advisors 2, LLC (“RCP 2”), or by Hark Capital Advisors, LLC, and Bonaccord Capital Advisors, LLC which are independent business lines of RCP 2, (iii) capital commitments to funds managed or sponsored by RCP’s affiliated (but independently operated) management companies (including, without limitation, Five Points Capital and Westech Investment Advisors, LLC), and (iv) RCP’s ancillary products or services.