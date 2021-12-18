Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / RDW CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

RDW CLASS ACTION: Hagens Berman, National Trial Attorneys, Encourages Redwire Corporation (RDW) Investors with Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Securities Fraud Class Action Filed

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hagens Berman urges Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now.   

Class Period: Aug. 11, 2021 – Nov. 14, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 15, 2021
Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/RDW
Contact An Attorney Now: RDW@hbsslaw.com
844-916-0895

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Securities Class Action:

The action arises out of Redwire’s allegedly false and misleading financial statements leading up to its merger with Genesis Park Acquisition Corp. (GPAC) in early Sept. 2021.

Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and failed to disclose: (1) that there were accounting issues at one of Redwire’s subunits; (2) that, as a result, there were additional material weaknesses in Redwire’s internal control over financial reporting; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The truth began to emerge on Nov. 10, 2021, when the company announced it would not report its Q3 2021 financial results as expected that day. Redwire explained that an employee raised concerns about potential accounting issues with a business unit 5 days before and that its audit committee was investigating the employee’s claims.

Then, on Nov. 15, 2021, before the market opened, Redwire announced that due to the pending investigation, “the Company has not been able to finalize its financial statements [for the period ended Sep. 30, 2021] or its assessment of the effectiveness of its disclosure controls and procedures and any impact” on the report.

These disclosures drove the price of Redwire shares sharply lower.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and proving Redwire manipulated its financial results to deceive investors,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

If you invested in Redwire and have significant losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm’s investigation, click here to discuss your legal rights with Hagens Berman.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Redwire should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email RDW@hbsslaw.com.

About Hagens Berman
Hagens Berman is a national law firm with eight offices in eight cities around the country and over eighty attorneys. The firm represents investors, whistleblowers, workers and consumers in complex litigation.   More about the firm and its successes is located at hbsslaw.com. For the latest news visit our newsroom or follow us on Twitter at @classactionlaw.

Contact:
Reed Kathrein, 844-916-0895

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.