Reactions from users on social media came flooding in immediately following the end of the presidential debate between former President Trump and President Biden on Thursday night.

“Trump came across more presidential tonight,” former White House press secretary and Fox News contributor Ari Fleischer posted on X.

“Biden appeared old and stumbled too often. He garbled a lot of his words. I don’t think he bombed, but he wasn’t good. Trump was nicely calm. This w

[Read Full story at source]