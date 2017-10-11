Breaking News
Reactive Summit 2017 Unveils Speaker Lineup Including Conference Sessions by the Foremost Reactive Experts

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The program committee for Reactive Summit 2017 — taking place in Austin, October 18-20 — today announced a keynote and speaking lineup reflecting the foremost thinkers and practitioners behind the Reactive movement.

Featured speakers include Jonas Bonér (Lightbend Founder & CTO), Joel Horwitz (IBM Vice President Digital Business Group) and Mark Burgess (Technologist, Research and Advisor). Reactive Summit 2017 features over 30 breakout sessions with topics focused on microservices, fast data pipelines, and distributed systems. You may also attend one of the optional, hands-on pre-conference training workshops designed to help improve your understanding of microservices, fast data, and domain driven design.

Lightbend, the company behind the Reactive Platform that includes the Akka, Play and Lagom Frameworks as well as the Scala programming language, is the host of the Reactive Summit. Lightbend CTO and Co-Founder Jonas Bonér is the original author of the Reactive Manifesto — the canonical document that outlines the principles of the Reactive movement. The manifesto has been translated into 14 languages and secured more than 20,000 signatures from developers who share the view that Reactive embodies the required characteristics of the modern application, built for the reality of massive numbers of concurrent users, cloud deployment, multi-core servers, and the rigors of today’s data volumes.

Lightbend (Twitter: @Lightbend) provides the leading Reactive application development platform for building distributed applications. Using microservices and fast data on a message-driven runtime, enterprise applications scale effortlessly on cloud computing architectures. Many of the most admired brands around the globe are transforming their businesses with our platform, engaging billions of users every day through software that is changing the world. For more information on Lightbend, visit: https://www.lightbend.com.

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
