CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reading Cinemas (Australia), an affiliate of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), today announced the opening of its latest cinema complex in Busselton, Western Australia.

This marks Reading’s fourth location in Western Australia, joining complexes in Belmont, Mandurah, and the recently re-branded Reading Cinemas in Armadale. The five-screen location launches as a key anchor tenant in Australian Unity’s newly expanded Busselton Central Shopping Centre precinct.

Reading’s new complex features full recliner seating in all auditoriums. A brand-new Premium offering with enhanced food and beverage will showcase Reading Cinemas Busselton as the Gold standard in Australian cinema. In addition, the complex will house the company’s first TITAN LUXE auditorium in Western Australia, with Dolby Atmos, gigantic wall-to-wall screen and the latest in 4K Digital Projection equipment – providing an unparalleled theatrical experience for customers.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Busselton community, in conjunction with our friends at Australian Unity,” said Mark Douglas, Managing Director of Reading Cinemas Australia. “Busselton is a thriving area, and we will be delivering our most advanced Western Australian cinema yet to the region. Every seat, in every screen will provide a superior level of comfort for our customers and we are confident that our TITAN LUXE auditorium will be THE best place to see the latest blockbuster movies.”

The introduction of a new cinema in Busselton follows the recent launch of the first-ever Angelika Film Centre outside of the United States at South City Square in Woolloongabba, Brisbane, enhancing Reading’s commitment to the theatrical movie going experience. The Angelika will soon host the Brisbane International Film Festival as it brings a new curated offer for lovers of fine film to the city.

Reading Cinemas Busselton opens just in time for the school holidays and is currently showing a range of family films to locals. From Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken to Twentieth Century Studios latest blockbuster – The Creator, there is something for everyone to see.

In addition, the company has just launched advance ticket sales for the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift in Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour from October 13. Immerse yourself in this once-in-a-lifetime concert film experience with a breathtaking, cinematic view of the history-making tour. Taylor Swift Eras Tour attire and friendship bracelets are strongly encouraged!

Tickets for the current film line up, along with Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour can be purchased now at www.readingcinemas.com.au.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company, is a leading entertainment and real estate company engaging in the development, ownership and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

The family of Reading brands includes cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema in Tasmania; live theatres operated by Liberty Theatres in New York City; and signature property developments, including Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company’s website: http://www.readingrdi.com .

