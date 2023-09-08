CULVER CITY, Calif., Sept. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), a leading entertainment and real estate company, today announced it has been named a finalist in the 2023 Shopping Centre Council of Australia (“SCCA”) Marketing Awards in the category of Compelling Experiences: Small (75 stores or less) for its The New’BARK’et Markets 2022 campaign at the Newmarket Village Shopping Centre, located in the heart of North Brisbane.

The SCCA awards honor all aspects of content marketing from strategy to distribution, and from editorial to visual storytelling. The SCCA awards gala is being held in October 2023 and will see the crowning of the ‘best of the best’ shopping centre marketing campaigns across six categories: (i) Compelling Experiences, (ii) Retailer Marketing, (iii) Brand & Partnerships, (iv) Innovation, (v) Community and (vi) Multi Centre.

“We were thrilled to find out that our New’BARK’et Markets campaign has secured a spot as a finalist in a category that promotes compelling experiences. This unique community event evolved from our original New’BARK’et Dog Festival created by our internal property team in 2018 and since that time we have been delighting thousands of dogs, dog owners and dog lovers in Brisbane,” said Lena Kretzschmann-Hill, Reading’s Director of Asset Management Australia and New Zealand.

Reading’s Compelling Experiences content campaign of distinction is titled The New’BARK’et Markets, the event was first hosted in July 2021 at the Newmarket Village Shopping Centre and featured four primary goals:

Supporting Local Small Businesses in the Post-Pandemic Era.

Fostering Connections within the Community.

Increasing and Enhancing Online Engagement with the Community.

Ensuring a Secure and Inclusive Environment for Pet Owners.

The New’BARK’et Markets campaign led to the development of an in-centre marketplace providing a rich and unique shopping experience designed specifically for dog owners, encompassing everything from attire, leads and collars, to photo ops, and even dog-friendly ice cream. Due to its tremendous success, all centre retailers, market stallholders, locals, and the broader community were eagerly involved in hosting the event on an annual basis and held the third annual New’BARK’et Markets event in July 2023.

“I’m so pleased that our Newmarket Village team has been recognized for its creativity and community engagement. This annual event has become a true drawcard for the Brisbane community, which has transformed and expanded over the years bringing back loyal supporters and widening out to new audiences,” says Amy Boston, Reading’s Marketing Manager – Property.

About Reading International, Inc.

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI), an internationally diversified cinema and real estate company operating through various domestic and international subsidiaries, is a leading entertainment and real estate company, engaging in the development, ownership, and operation of cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

Reading’s cinema subsidiaries operate under multiple cinema brands: Reading Cinemas, Angelika Film Centers, Consolidated Theatres, and the State Cinema by Angelika. Its live theatres are owned and operated by its Liberty Theaters subsidiary, under the Orpheum and Minetta Lane names. Its signature property developments are maintained in special purpose entities and operated under the names Newmarket Village, Cannon Park, and The Belmont Common in Australia, Courtenay Central in New Zealand, and 44 Union Square in New York City.

Additional information about Reading can be obtained from our Company’s website: http://www.readingrdi.com .

