CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With over 18 million students across 175 countries, ReadTheory’s online learning platform is improving reading comprehension for students around the globe. Designed by an English Teacher in North Carolina, ReadTheory came from humble beginnings. The company has organically grown by word-of-mouth without any advertising, and has been quietly taking market-share from some of edtech’s biggest giants.

“ReadTheory’s superpower is that it recognizes there is no one-size-fits-all classroom. The platform’s A.I identifies each student’s strengths and weaknesses and serves adaptive reading practice at the ‘just right’ level. It’s personalized, and that’s why it has such a significant impact,” says Josh Capon, Co-Managing Partner of ReadTheory.

Schools and districts are able to purchase ReadTheory’s expanded offering, just in time as test-prep season begins across the United States.

“We all know that the Nation’s latest Report Card showed that reading scores have plummeted to levels not seen in 20 years and students are struggling to get back on track – but we’re ready to change the narrative. We’re helping teachers make up for lost time,” says Ron Kirschenbaum, Co-Managing Partner of ReadTheory.

The program is aligned to ELA standards and supports teachers with real-time reporting that helps them know what to teach next. The school and district program will centralize efforts across the school community, seamlessly integrate with Learning Management Systems, and offer deeper student performance data. School and District administrators can learn more about ReadTheory and request an introduction here.

As Mrs. Kara Guiff, an Indiana educator put it, “ReadTheory finds the appropriate leveled texts and comprehension questions and students learn by tracking their data and setting goals. It’s the best comprehension intervention program I’ve used in over 30 years of teaching. I’ve been known to say I won’t even teach ELA without it.”

While ReadTheory has a free subscription available to teachers, its premium subscription has grown over 300% in the last year. Of teachers surveyed, 80% say ReadTheory positively impacts standardized test scores, and school and district leaders are starting to take notice. On top of increasing achievement, 89% of teachers say ReadTheory also keeps students engaged and interested when on the platform.

“ReadTheory was born in a classroom, so our approach has always been working hand-in-hand, shoulder-to-shoulder with educators – and we’ll continue to evolve to support the ever-changing needs of this next generation,” shared Courtney Cioci, Head of Marketing at ReadTheory.

ReadTheory’s reading comprehension platform is used by 18 million students across the globe and is tailored for each. For more information on ReadTheory visit www.readtheory.org.

