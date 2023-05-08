– GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.30 –

– DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.31 –

– DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 8.5% –

NEW YORK, May 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

“Our lower-to-middle market multi-family focus provides safety from many of the secular and cyclical changes currently affecting the broader commercial real estate market,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The anticipated merger with Broadmark Realty Capital in May will provide significant growth capital for investment in what are very attractive lending markets.”

First Quarter Highlights

Announced a definitive merger agreement with Broadmark Realty Capital which, upon closing, is expected to create the 4th largest commercial mortgage REIT with capitalization of $2.8 billion

Total investments of $829 million, including $411 million of SBC originations and acquisitions, $326 million of residential mortgage loans, and $92 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Completed a securitization of $586 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $484 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.9%

Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in cash

Net book value of $15.07 per share of common stock as of March 31, 2023

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company’s financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company’s net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company’s financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Net Income $ 36,978 Reconciling items: Unrealized loss on MSR 6,093 Impact of CECL on accrual loans (7,321 ) Non-cash compensation 1,853 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 1,733 Total reconciling items $ 2,358 Income tax adjustments (1,187 ) Distributable earnings $ 38,149 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 1,869 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,371 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 33,909 Distributable earnings per common share – basic $ 0.31 Distributable earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.30

U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 8:30am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company’s target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 111,192 $ 163,041 Restricted cash 49,632 55,927 Loans, net (including $9,859 and $9,786 held at fair value) 3,128,197 3,576,310 Loans, held for sale, at fair value 236,578 258,377 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $346 and $576 held at fair value) 146,557 186,985 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value 32,607 32,041 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 64,293 66,193 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $7,913 and $8,094 held at fair value) 114,169 118,641 Investments held to maturity 3,306 3,306 Purchased future receivables, net 10,568 8,246 Derivative instruments 13,773 12,963 Servicing rights (including $188,985 and $192,203 held at fair value) 278,936 279,320 Real estate owned, held for sale 90,104 117,098 Other assets 202,690 189,769 Assets of consolidated VIEs 7,054,861 6,552,760 Total Assets $ 11,537,463 $ 11,620,977 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,484,902 2,846,293 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings 169,596 201,011 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 5,300,967 4,903,350 Convertible notes, net 114,689 114,397 Senior secured notes, net 343,798 343,355 Corporate debt, net 663,623 662,665 Guaranteed loan financing 238,948 264,889 Contingent consideration 16,636 28,500 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 64,293 66,193 Derivative instruments 2,639 1,586 Dividends payable 47,308 47,177 Loan participations sold 55,967 54,641 Due to third parties 12,881 11,805 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 132,523 176,520 Total Liabilities $ 9,648,770 $ 9,722,382 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 110,745,658 and 110,523,641 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 11 11 Additional paid-in capital 1,687,631 1,684,074 Retained earnings (deficit) (6,532 ) 4,994 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,353 ) (9,369 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 1,780,135 1,791,088 Non-controlling interests 100,197 99,146 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,880,332 $ 1,890,234 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,537,463 $ 11,620,977

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended March 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2023 2022 Interest income $ 217,573 $ 124,405 Interest expense (160,394 ) (61,017 ) Net interest income before recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 57,179 $ 63,388 Recovery of (provision for) loan losses 6,734 (1,542 ) Net interest income after recovery of (provision for) loan losses $ 63,913 $ 61,846 Non-interest income Residential mortgage banking activities 9,169 8,424 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 11,575 8,007 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments (11,728 ) 45,315 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $1,759 and $3,345 14,003 10,528 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for (recovery of) doubtful accounts of $1,594 and $(125) 540 2,469 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 656 6,563 Other income 19,883 6,501 Total non-interest income $ 44,098 $ 87,807 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (25,139 ) (27,968 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (2,326 ) (3,000 ) Variable expenses on residential mortgage banking activities (5,485 ) (979 ) Professional fees (5,717 ) (5,126 ) Management fees – related party (5,081 ) (3,196 ) Incentive fees – related party (1,720 ) — Loan servicing expense (9,963 ) (8,920 ) Transaction related expenses (893 ) (5,699 ) Other operating expenses (14,318 ) (12,653 ) Total non-interest expense $ (70,642 ) $ (67,541 ) Income before provision for income taxes 37,369 82,112 Income tax provision (391 ) (17,849 ) Net income $ 36,978 $ 64,263 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 1,999 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 1,835 775 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ 33,144 $ 61,489 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.30 $ 0.70 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.66 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 110,672,939 87,707,281 Diluted 121,025,909 95,402,494 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.40 $ 0.42