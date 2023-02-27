GAAP EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.08

DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE OF $0.42

DISTRIBUTABLE RETURN ON AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY OF 11.4%

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ready Capital Corporation (“Ready Capital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RC), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small-to-medium balance commercial loans, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

“Against a shifting economic backdrop, we continue to deliver strong results for our shareholders. With the highly accretive acquisitions we have made over the past few years, along with our differentiated business model, Ready Capital continues to execute on our growth strategy, while remaining disciplined from a liquidity, leverage and credit perspective,” said Thomas Capasse, Ready Capital’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

Total investments of $1.4 billion, including $891 million of SBC originations and acquisitions, $327 million of residential mortgage loans, and $137 million of U.S. Small Business Administration 7(a) loans

Completed a securitization of $860 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $657 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 3.0%

Acquired approximately 3.6 million shares of the Company’s common stock at an average price of $10.34

Declared and paid dividend of $0.40 per share in cash with distributable earnings coverage of 1.1x

Net book value of $15.20 per share of common stock as of December 31, 2022

Full Year Highlights

GAAP earnings per common share of $1.73 and distributable earnings per common share of $1.87

Distributable return on average stockholders’ equity of 12.8%

Total SBC originations and acquisitions of $5.2 billion and SBA 7(a) originations of $500 million

$3.0 billion of SBC loans issued across four securitizations

Completed a merger with Mosaic Real Estate Credit, LLC (MREC) and related entities which increased capitalization $458 million and expanded the Company’s lending capabilities into construction lending.

$325 million raised in debt and equity to support the investment pipeline

Subsequent Events

Completed a securitization of $586 million of floating rate SBC loans and sold $484 million of senior bonds at a weighted average cost of SOFR + 2.9%.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to the results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes distributable earnings, formerly referred to as core earnings, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. The Company defines distributable earnings as net income adjusted for unrealized gains and losses related to certain mortgage backed securities (“MBS”) not retained by us as part of our loan origination business, realized gains and losses on sales of certain MBS, unrealized gains and losses related to residential mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), unrealized current non-cash provision for credit losses on accrual loans and one-time non-recurring gains or losses, such as gains or losses on discontinued operations, bargain purchase gains, merger related expenses, or other one-time items.

The Company believes that this non-U.S. GAAP financial information, in addition to the related U.S. GAAP measures, provides investors greater transparency into the information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, including the determination of dividends. However, because Distributable Earnings is an incomplete measure of the Company’s financial performance and involves differences from net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP, it should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, the Company’s net income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP as a measure of the Company’s financial performance. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company’s presentation of Distributable Earnings may not be comparable to other similarly-titled measures of other companies.

In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS acquired by the Company in the secondary market but is not adjusted to exclude unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by Ready Capital as part of its loan origination businesses, where the Company transfers originated loans into an MBS securitization and the Company retains an interest in the securitization. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not adjust Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) to take into account unrealized gains and losses on MBS retained by us as part of the loan origination businesses because the unrealized gains and losses that are generated in the loan origination and securitization process are considered to be a fundamental part of this business and an indicator of the ongoing performance and credit quality of the Company’s historical loan originations. In calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude realized gains and losses on certain MBS securities considered to be non-distributable. Certain MBS positions are considered to be non-distributable due to a variety of reasons which may include collateral type, duration, and size.

In addition, in calculating Distributable Earnings, Net Income (in accordance with U.S. GAAP) is adjusted to exclude unrealized gains or losses on residential MSRs, held at fair value. The Company treats its commercial MSRs and residential MSRs as two separate classes based on the nature of the underlying mortgages and the treatment of these assets as two separate pools for risk management purposes. Servicing rights relating to the Company’s small business commercial business are accounted for under ASC 860, Transfer and Servicing, while the Company’s residential MSRs are accounted for under the fair value option under ASC 825, Financial Instruments. In calculating Distributable Earnings, the Company does not exclude realized gains or losses on either commercial MSRs or residential MSRs, held at fair value, as servicing income is a fundamental part of Ready Capital’s business and is an indicator of the ongoing performance.

To qualify as a REIT, the Company must distribute to its stockholders each calendar year at least 90% of its REIT taxable income (including certain items of non-cash income), determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding net capital gain. There are certain items, including net income generated from the creation of MSRs, that are included in distributable earnings but are not included in the calculation of the current year’s taxable income. These differences may result in certain items that are recognized in the current period’s calculation of distributable earnings not being included in taxable income, and thus not subject to the REIT dividend distribution requirement until future years.

The table below reconciles Net Income computed in accordance with U.S. GAAP to Distributable Earnings.

(in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Net Income $ 13,682 Reconciling items: Unrealized loss on MSR 3,167 Impact of CECL on accrual loans 30,735 Non-cash compensation 1,345 Merger transaction costs and other non-recurring expenses 5,827 Total reconciling items $ 41,074 Income tax adjustments (3,175 ) Distributable earnings $ 51,581 Less: Distributable earnings attributable to non-controlling interests 2,711 Less: Income attributable to participating shares 2,330 Distributable earnings attributable to common stockholders $ 46,540 Distributable earnings per common share – basic $ 0.42 Distributable earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.40

U.S. GAAP return on equity is based on U.S. GAAP net income, while distributable return on equity is based on distributable earnings, which adjusts U.S. GAAP net income for the items in the distributable earnings reconciliation above.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

Management will host a webcast and conference call on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:00am ET to provide a general business update and discuss the financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The Company encourages use of the webcast due to potential extended wait times to access the conference call via dial-in. The webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.readycapital.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:

Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.

Domestic: 1-877-407-0792

International: 1-201-689-8263

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin #: 13736522

The playback can be accessed through March 13, 2023.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements,” as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements; the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, applicable regulatory changes; general volatility of the capital markets; changes in the Company’s investment objectives and business strategy; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the availability, terms and deployment of capital; the availability of suitable investment opportunities; changes in the interest rates or the general economy; increased rates of default and/or decreased recovery rates on investments; changes in interest rates, interest rate spreads, the yield curve or prepayment rates; changes in prepayments of Company’s assets; the degree and nature of competition, including competition for the Company’s target assets; and other factors, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 163,041 $ 229,531 Restricted cash 55,927 51,569 Loans, net (including $9,786 and $10,766 held at fair value) 3,576,310 2,915,446 Loans, held for sale, at fair value 258,377 552,935 Paycheck Protection Program loans (including $576 and $3,243 held at fair value) 186,985 870,352 Mortgage-backed securities, at fair value 32,041 99,496 Loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 66,193 94,111 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures (including $8,094 and $8,894 held at fair value) 118,641 141,148 Investments held to maturity 3,306 — Purchased future receivables, net 8,246 7,872 Derivative instruments 12,963 7,022 Servicing rights (including $192,203 and $120,142 held at fair value) 279,320 204,599 Real estate owned, held for sale 117,098 42,288 Other assets 189,769 172,098 Assets of consolidated VIEs 6,552,760 4,145,564 Total Assets $ 11,620,977 $ 9,534,031 Liabilities Secured borrowings 2,846,293 2,517,600 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (PPPLF) borrowings 201,011 941,505 Securitized debt obligations of consolidated VIEs, net 4,903,350 3,214,303 Convertible notes, net 114,397 113,247 Senior secured notes, net 343,355 342,035 Corporate debt, net 662,665 441,817 Guaranteed loan financing 264,889 345,217 Contingent consideration 28,500 16,400 Liabilities for loans eligible for repurchase from Ginnie Mae 66,193 94,111 Derivative instruments 1,586 410 Dividends payable 47,177 34,348 Loan participations sold 54,641 — Due to third parties 11,805 668 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 176,520 183,411 Total Liabilities $ 9,722,382 $ 8,245,072 Preferred stock Series C, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21) 8,361 8,361 Commitments & contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Preferred stock Series E, liquidation preference $25.00 per share (refer to Note 21) 111,378 111,378 Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 110,523,641 and 75,838,050 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 11 8 Additional paid-in capital 1,684,074 1,161,853 Retained earnings 4,994 8,598 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (9,369 ) (5,733 ) Total Ready Capital Corporation equity 1,791,088 1,276,104 Non-controlling interests 99,146 4,494 Total Stockholders’ Equity $ 1,890,234 $ 1,280,598 Total Liabilities, Redeemable Preferred Stock, and Stockholders’ Equity $ 11,620,977 $ 9,534,031









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Three Months Ended For the Year Ended (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 Interest income $ 207,068 $ 671,170 Interest expense (143,435 ) (400,774 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 63,633 $ 270,396 Provision for loan losses (33,859 ) (34,442 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 29,774 $ 235,954 Non-interest income Residential mortgage banking activities $ 549 $ 23,973 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned 3,526 53,764 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 9,430 67,952 Servicing income, net of amortization and impairment of $6,525 and $19,653 8,643 45,925 Income on purchased future receivables, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4,738 and $3,357 — 5,490 Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 501 11,661 Other income 19,771 50,756 Total non-interest income $ 42,420 $ 259,521 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits (19,228 ) (99,226 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (3,000 ) (9,549 ) Variable income (expenses) on residential mortgage banking activities 1,168 (4,340 ) Professional fees (5,251 ) (18,093 ) Management fees – related party (5,224 ) (19,295 ) Incentive fees – related party (2,156 ) (3,105 ) Loan servicing expense (10,123 ) (40,036 ) Transaction related expenses (5,027 ) (13,633 ) Other operating expenses (12,881 ) (55,302 ) Total non-interest expense $ (61,722 ) $ (262,579 ) Income before provision for income taxes 10,472 232,896 Income tax provision 3,210 (29,733 ) Net income $ 13,682 $ 203,163 Less: Dividends on preferred stock 1,999 7,996 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 2,228 8,900 Net income attributable to Ready Capital Corporation $ 9,455 $ 186,267 Earnings per common share – basic $ 0.08 $ 1.73 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.09 $ 1.66 Weighted-average shares outstanding Basic 110,739,644 106,878,139 Diluted 121,062,323 117,193,958 Dividends declared per share of common stock $ 0.40 $ 1.66









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

Small Residential SBC Lending Business Mortgage Corporate- (in thousands) and Acquisitions Lending Banking Other Consolidated Interest income $ 187,051 $ 18,223 $ 1,794 $ — $ 207,068 Interest expense (133,005 ) (8,679 ) (1,751 ) (143,435 ) Net interest income before provision for loan losses $ 54,046 $ 9,544 $ 43 $ — $ 63,633 Provision for loan losses (32,579 ) (1,280 ) — — (33,859 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 21,467 $ 8,264 $ 43 $ — $ 29,774 Non-interest income Residential mortgage banking activities $ — $ — $ 549 $ — $ 549 Net realized gain (loss) on financial instruments and real estate owned (4,163 ) 7,689 — — 3,526 Net unrealized gain (loss) on financial instruments 13,086 (489 ) (3,167 ) — 9,430 Servicing income, net 1,081 (1,237 ) 8,799 — 8,643 Income on purchased future receivables, net — — — — — Income on unconsolidated joint ventures 501 — — — 501 Other income (loss) 14,678 4,920 (22 ) 195 19,771 Total non-interest income $ 25,183 $ 10,883 $ 6,159 $ 195 $ 42,420 Non-interest expense Employee compensation and benefits $ (4,751 ) $ (8,482 ) $ (4,523 ) $ (1,472 ) $ (19,228 ) Allocated employee compensation and benefits from related party (300 ) — — (2,700 ) (3,000 ) Variable income on residential mortgage banking activities — — 1,168 — 1,168 Professional fees (1,902 ) (848 ) (172 ) (2,329 ) (5,251 ) Management fees – related party — — — (5,224 ) (5,224 ) Incentive fees – related party — — — (2,156 ) (2,156 ) Loan servicing expense (8,094 ) (176 ) (1,853 ) — (10,123 ) Transaction related expenses — — — (5,027 ) (5,027 ) Other operating expenses (5,720 ) (4,193 ) (1,416 ) (1,552 ) (12,881 ) Total non-interest expense $ (20,767 ) $ (13,699 ) $ (6,796 ) $ (20,460 ) $ (61,722 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes $ 25,883 $ 5,448 $ (594 ) $ (20,265 ) $ 10,472 Total assets $ 10,197,876 $ 835,836 $ 422,773 $ 164,492 $ 11,620,977









READY CAPITAL CORPORATION

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORTING

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022