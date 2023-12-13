NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) (“Ready Capital”), a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances, and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans, today announced they are furthering their partnership with Esusu by donating to the Stable Home Fund. Esusu is the leading financial technology company that leverages rent reporting for credit building.

The Stable Home Fund is a 501(c)(3) public charity organization that provides rent relief funds to help keep renters in their homes during times of financial distress. To meet the eligibility requirements for rent relief funds, renters must live in the United States, experience financial distress, and live in a property within Esusu’s rent reporting network. The Stable Home Fund works closely with Esusu to magnify its reach and impact. Learn more about the Stable Home Fund.

“We are honored to support the Stable Home Fund,” said Ready Capital Chief Operating Officer, Gary Taylor. “Through this commitment, we will continue to assist underserved communities by providing urgent rent relief to those most in need.”

“We are thrilled to strengthen the partnership between Esusu, Ready Capital, and the Stable Home Fund, working together to foster financial stability in communities across the nation,” said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, the Co-Founders of Esusu. “The Stable Home Fund introduces a groundbreaking approach to address homelessness, by proactively ensuring families can remain in their homes during financial hardships.”

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that originates, acquires, finances and services small- to medium-sized balance commercial loans. The Company specializes in loans backed by commercial real estate, including agency multifamily, investor, and bridge as well as U.S. Small Business Administration loans under its Section 7(a) program. Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company employs over 600 professionals nationwide.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu’s rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. This allows renters to build and establish their credit scores while helping property owners mitigate against initiating evictions, powered by differentiated data and insights. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 4 million rental units across all 50 U.S. states. Learn more at esusurent.com and follow us on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

About Stable Home Fund

The Stable Home Fund’s (“SHF”) mission is to create financial solutions for working families to have stable homes and build better financial lives. SHF’s flagship product prevents evictions by providing zero-interest rent relief funds to renters facing financial shock. All rent relief repayments are recycled to keep more renters in their homes. Since 2020, SHF has provided millions in rent relief to households nationwide.

Contact

Ready Capital Media Relations

PR@readycapital.com

SGPR on behalf of Esusu

esusu@smallgirlspr.com