READY PAC FOODS, INC. RECALLS READY TO EAT SALAD PRODUCTS CONTAINING MEAT AND POULTRY DUE TO MISBRANDING AND AN UNDECLARED ALLERGEN

WASHINGTON, Sept. 23, 2021– Ready Pac Foods, Inc.’s establishments in Swedesboro, NJ and Jackson, GA, are recalling approximately 222,915 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products with meat and poultry because the products contain Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated salad dressing that has been recalled by the producer, Litehouse Inc., due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The salad dressing component contains anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the salad product label. The assembled ready-to-eat salads containing meat and poultry products were produced from Aug. 27, 2021 through Sept. 19, 2021. The products subject to the recall can be found on the following spreadsheet . View the labels here. The products subject to recall may bear establishment number “M-18502B”, “P-18502B”, “M-32081”, or “P-32081” printed on the packaging next to the use by date. These items were shipped to retail and DOD locations nationwide. The problem was discovered when the firm was notified by their salad dressing supplier that a shipment of ranch salad dressing was inadvertently misbranded and may contain Caesar dressing with anchovies. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Sharon Valle, Senior Manager of Communications, Ready Pac Foods, Inc. at (626) 678-2222 or email at [email protected] with questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Specialist, Ready Pac Foods, Inc at (800)-800-7822 or email at [email protected] Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.