Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand, BuzzBallz, Sponsors Bulls; Names One After Top-Selling Flavor

Ready-to-Drink Cocktail Brand, BuzzBallz, Sponsors Bulls; Names One After Top-Selling Flavor

BuzzBallz competes during PBR competition

PBR bulls BuzzBallz and Choc Tease are set to represent the premixed cocktail company, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion during PBR competitions throughout 2022.

Carrollton, TX, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The CEO and founder of BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion, Merrilee Kick, has ventured into uncharted marketing territory for the company – sponsoring two professional bulls. 

“We met … Cord McCoy – one of the guys that does pro rodeo and raises bulls – and his buddy, Sammy Andrews, who had some bulls for sale that were on the PBR circuit,” Kick said. “We expressed interest and here we are with BuzzBallz and Choc Tease.”

In the north and southwest, bull riding is a cultural mainstay. In fact, according to Front Office Sports, Professional Bull Riders, Inc. (PBR) rodeos on CBS were the second most-watched programs on the channel, only behind NFL games in 2020.

 So, for a Montana native running a brand in Texas with a bold, fun persona, sponsoring a bull hardly raises an eyebrow.

“Every summer, we attend PBR in Big Sky, Montana,” Kick said. “It’s a blast. We’ve attended the Fort Worth shows, as well, in Texas. We’ve sponsored the PBR Big Sky in the past with our … cocktails. … I grew up in Montana and went to college there; plus, we have a home up there. So, [PBR] has special memories for my family and me.” 

The bulls – BuzzBallz and Choc Tease, who was affectionately named after one of BuzzBallz’s top-selling flavors – will be competing in PBR rodeos this year, some of the most highly viewed competitions in the sport internationally. 

As a sponsor, BuzzBallz is gaining insight about the performance of the bulls from McCoy. Success is measured by the bulls bucking wildly until the cowboys they’ve been paired with have fallen off in the shortest amount of time possible. 

“Those cowboys are really good and extremely tough,” Kick said. “It is entertaining and personal for me to watch them riding a bull who is bucking like crazy trying to buck them off.  You root for the cowboy even if you own the bull.”

Both Choc Tease and BuzzBallz will be making the cross-country drive soon to compete in the PBR Tractor International Invitational.

On Jan. 14-15, both bulls will compete against professional cowboys during Unleash the Beast, an upcoming match at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois. 

For more information about upcoming competitions, visit pbr.com.

About BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion

BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion is a woman-owned and family-operated distillery, winery and brewery in the state of Texas, which was founded in 2009 as the result of Merrilee Kick’s master’s degree thesis project. Since its inception, BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion has greatly expanded its product base and begun to grow into a worldwide brand. As the only joint distillery, winery and brewery in the US that is woman owned, this company has gained significant recognition, boasting distribution nationwide and dozens of awards. The company maintains a fun brand message as they create high-quality, premixed cocktails, as well as small-batch spirits. Learn more at: http://www.southern-champion.com/ , www.uptowncocktails.com and www.buzzballz.com.

CONTACT: Kim Diggs
BuzzBallz, LLC/Southern Champion
972-439-1879
kimberly.diggs@southern-champion.com

