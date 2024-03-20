Inclination toward Luxury Amenities as Status Symbol Main Factor Benefiting Ready-to-move-in Luxury Home Market

Rockville, March 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global Ready-to-move-in Luxury Home Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 580 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2034. In today’s real estate landscape, there has been a noticeable increase in the demand for ready-to-move-in luxury homes.

This trend has been supported by increasing disposable incomes of high net-worth individuals, allowing them to invest in upscale properties that offer convenience and indulgence. As people’s financial capacities grow, so does their aspiration for a higher quality of living.

For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=9884

There is a prevailing inclination toward luxury amenities among homebuyers, ranging from smart home technologies to lavish recreational facilities. These amenities not only enhance the comfort and convenience of living but also reflect a status symbol in today’s society. Consequently, developers are witnessing a notable uptick in the sales of ready-to-move-in luxury homes, as they cater to the evolving preferences and lifestyle choices of affluent consumers. As the pursuit of luxury living continues to intensify, the demand for such properties is expected to remain robust in the foreseeable future.

Key Segments of Ready-to-move-in Luxury Home Market Research Report

By Type of Home By Unit Size By End User By Region Super Luxury Homes

Luxury Homes 1,000 to 3,000 Square Feet

More than 3,000 Square Feet Residential Buyers (Individuals)

Corporate Buyers North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global ready-to-move-in luxury home market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.3% through 2034.

Sales of ready-to-move-in luxury homes are estimated at US$ 580 billion in 2024.

The market is forecasted to reach US$ 1,173 billion by 2034-end.

The North American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% through 2034.

Luxury homes are estimated to hold 60.2% market share in 2024.

East Asia is projected to account for 29.1% of the global market share by 2034.

“Increasing luxury home demand driven by rising disposable incomes and preference for upscale amenities, reflecting status symbol and high comfort levels,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Competition

In the market for ready-to-move-in luxury homes, competition among key players such as Houzz, HomeAdvisor, Yelp, and Angie’s List is fierce as they vie for maximum profits. These platforms are employing various strategies to attract affluent homebuyers, including offering comprehensive listings of high-end properties, showcasing immersive virtual tours, and providing personalized concierge services.

Strategic partnerships with real estate agencies and exclusive access to off-market listings are common tactics employed to gain an edge in this competitive landscape. Ultimately, in the pursuit of profitability, these competitors continually innovate to deliver unparalleled luxury home-buying experiences, catering to the discerning tastes of affluent clientele.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=9884

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 1,173 Billion Growth Rate (2024-2034) 7.3% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



Factors Driving Growth in Luxury Home Market in the United States

According to a recent analysis by Fact.MR, a prominent market research and competitive intelligence provider, the luxury home market in the United States is experiencing significant growth, fueled by multiple factors including rising disposable incomes and a preference for upscale amenities. Dominating 82.3% of the ready-to-move-in luxury home market share in North America, the nation stands as a beacon of affluent living.

The surge in demand for luxury homes in the United States can be attributed to a confluence of factors, notably the desire for convenient access alongside privacy and security. Discerning buyers prioritize residences that offer seamless proximity to urban conveniences such as high-end shopping, fine dining, and cultural offerings, while also serving as sanctuaries from the urban hustle.

Elevated concerns regarding privacy and security are compelling buyers to seek properties equipped with advanced security systems, gated entrances, and secluded surroundings. This blend of convenience, privacy, and security is fueling the escalating demand for luxury homes throughout the United States.

Meanwhile, in China, the burgeoning interest in luxury homes among residential buyers is being propelled by the rapid pace of urbanization. As cities expand and populations swell, there’s a burgeoning need for premium residences that provide a high-quality living experience. Affluent buyers in China are actively seeking properties that offer both comfort and status, thereby driving the demand for luxury properties. With urbanization showing no signs of slowing down, the appetite for high-end homes in China is poised to remain robust in the foreseeable future.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ready-to-move-in luxury home market for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on type of home (super luxury homes, luxury homes), unit size (1,000 to 3,000 square feet, more than 3,000 square feet), and end user (residential buyers [individuals], corporate buyers), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:

Home Insecticides Market : The global home insecticides market is expected to secure US$ 14.96 Billion in 2022. During the forecast period of 2022-2032, the global home pesticides market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.84% while garnering a market value worth US$ 29 Billion.

Furniture Market : The global furniture market size is estimated to be valued at US$ 649.8 billion in 2024. The global demand for furniture is anticipated to rise at a 5.3% CAGR, reaching a market valuation of US$ 1,089.1 billion by 2034.

Furniture on Rent Market : Expanding at a high-value CAGR of 7%, the global furniture on rent market is predicted to increase from a valuation of US$ 6.1 billion in 2023 to US$ 12 billion by 2033-end.

About Us:

Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT.MR continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT.MR ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.