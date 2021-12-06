Real Estate Agents Averaging 6 Transactions, $45,000 Net Income with 100 Days to Greatness® Training

In partnership with the National Association of REALTORS®, Buffini & Company’s newest training program effectively launches the careers of new and emerging agents.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Less than a year after its launch, real estate agents who have taken Buffini & Company’s newest training program, 100 Days to Greatness®, are averaging 6 transactions (pending and closed) in 100 days and $45,000 in 5 months. Released in November 2020 with the National Association of REALTORS® as part of the REALTORS Benefit® Program, more than 7,000 professionals have taken 100 Days to Greatness — a 100-day, 14-week training program for real estate agents.

Developed by Brian Buffini, the step-by-step training program lays out everything an agent should do within their first 100 days of launching their business. The program offers weekly action steps and educational videos, and teaches agents how to use a system to generate quality leads, skills to close successful deals and strategies to manage finances. Agents receive a training workbook, professionally-designed marketing materials and access to an online resource center offering interactive role plays, support videos and other sales tools.

“Seeing the success of agents who have taken 100 Days to Greatness validates the need for training in the marketplace,” said Buffini & Company’s founder and chairman Brian Buffini. “Our partnership with NAR allows us reach agents new to the market, or those who want to jump start their careers, and offer proven systems for success to set the foundation for a professional career that will withstand the test of time.”

The program focuses on helping agents develop skills in specific areas, including learning to work by referral, building a thriving database, working with buyers and sellers, hosting open houses and setting goals. It includes role-playing videos featuring Buffini that demonstrate how an agent can successfully work with buyers and sellers during all parts of a real estate transaction. The course includes resources from NAR to help agents get real estate ready. With resources such as setting up a transaction management service to ordering lockboxes to inquiring about personal health insurance, the NAR integration into the program allows agents to get prepped to launch their business as soon as training ends.

“At NAR, we aim to provide our members with the support and resources needed to take their businesses to the next level,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Making the 100 Days to Greatness® program available at a discount as part of the REALTOR Benefits® Program has given our members, especially those new to the industry, better access to a unique training tool to help their businesses thrive.”

All new and existing NAR Members receive a $100 discount on 100 Days to Greatness, and can register for 100 Days to Greatness at www.buffiniandcompany.com/100DaysNAR. A NAR Member number (NRDS#) is required when registering to get their discount. Contact 1-800-376-6158 for additional information.

About Buffini & Company

Buffini & Company is the largest training and coaching company in North America. Founded by real estate legend and master motivator Brian Buffini, the company provides a unique and highly-effective lead generation system. Buffini & Company’s comprehensive business coaching, training programs and cutting-edge content have helped more than 3 million professionals in 37 countries improve their business, increase net profit and enhance their quality of life. Buffini & Company is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. To learn more about Buffini & Company, visit buffiniandcompany.com.

About National Association of REALTORS®

The National Association of Realtors® is America’s largest trade association, representing more than 1.5 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

