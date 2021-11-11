Breaking News
Real Estate Investors Can Now Borrow Up to $1 Million With Zero Down for a Wide Range of Real Estate Investments

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 29 mins ago

Lending program that finances 100% of fix and flip, fix to rent, constructions, and rental investments.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  HardFunded.com announces a new loan program that allows real estate investors to borrow up to $1 million with zero down. The new zero-down payment program allows borrowers to borrow up to $1 million for a wide range of real investments, including fix and flip, fix to rent, and long-term rentals.

According to Mike Sarrage, the CEO of HardFunded.com, “Many successful investors often run into a cash crunch because their capital is tied into other projects. HardFunded.com’s new zero-down lending program allows qualified borrowers to finance up to 100% of their real estate investments.” 

In addition to traditional lenders, HardFunded.com partners with leading private investment and hard money lenders who lend in all 50 states. These include some of the largest and most active hard money and private investment lenders in the industry.

By bringing over 100 lenders to a single platform, HardFunded.com can match the needs of borrowers and lenders. Borrowers are introduced to lenders who are most likely to approve their loans. Lenders are likewise matched with borrowers that better fit their lending requirements.

HardFunded.com is a leading real estate investment lending marketplace that connects borrowers with over 100 lenders. HardFunded.com offers over 50 loan programs in addition to the zero-down program. These include traditional construction loans, hard money loans, private investment loans, fix-and-flip loans, rehab loans, foreign national mortgages, business loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, and no-income-verification mortgages.

About HardFunded.com

HardFunded.com is a leading lending marketplace that connects borrowers with over 100 lenders. The marketplace offers over 50 lending programs ranging from 12 months to 30 years. Our lending partners offer commercial loans, SBA loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, business loans, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign national mortgages, and fix-to-rent and fix-and-flip loans.

For more information on our lending programs, please visit: https://www.HardFunded.com

Contact Information:

Mike Pearson

https://www.HardFunded.com

mikepearson@hardfunded.com

1 (413) 342-5626

$1 Million Zero Down Loans – Fix and Flip, Fix and Rent, Construction and Rentals.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

