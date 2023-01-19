PRIDE Industries to be honored at global celebration on February 16th

Roseville, Calif, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Leaders® is thrilled to announce the 300 Top Impact Companies award winners from around the world. “This is our fifth annual ranking, and the number of award winners has tripled. It’s encouraging to see how this movement is going mainstream with businesses all over the world,” said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. “We are excited to welcome new and past company winners to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community.”

The 2023 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries with companies such as: Advantage Capital, FuelCell Energy, and Outsource Access, as well as Patagonia, Danone, and Allbirds. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING

With its five-decade track record of creating employment for people with disabilities, PRIDE Industries is a natural fit for this illustrious group. A pioneer in the inclusivity movement, the company’s influence stretches from small businesses to governmental and Fortune 500 organizations. Its impact also reaches veterans and former foster youth, through its Veterans Employment Advantage Program and Youth Employment Services (YES!) program, respectively.

“We are honored to be recognized by Real Leaders as a values-aligned organization and proud to be joining this group of impactful companies,” said Jeff Dern, President and CEO of PRIDE Industries. “Our long-term focus on creating employment for people with disabilities has been a huge part of achieving this award. Every day, we prove the value of an inclusive workforce model through our operational success across multiple industries. We show company leaders that if we can do it, so can they.”

To honor this year’s winners, a virtual ceremony will be held on February 16, 2023, and will feature several high-profile speakers.

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It’s on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and staffing services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day. Learn more at https://www.prideindustries.com

