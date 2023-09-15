The bespoke restoration company’s never before seen lineup of E-Types showcases the customization options available to clients, from drivetrains to paint finishes

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Sept. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ECD Auto Design (ECD), Land Rover Defender, Range Rover Classic and Jaguar E-Type restoration specialists famed for bespoke builds, today unveils a lavish lineup of luxurious Series 3 roadster E-Types. Christened Project Narragansett Commission, Project Palm Beach Commission and Project Dallas Commission, the trio represents ECD’s thorough customization process to create the perfect vehicle for every lifestyle. Each unique design features a heritage Jaguar color and one of many drivetrain options, including an original V12 engine and ECD’s second generation EV system.

“Even though they all have the same base vehicle, each client’s personality shines through in how they chose to outfit their E-Type. At ECD, we pride ourselves on the customer journey and customization process – these three sports cars showcase a small fraction of what we do every day at the Rover Dome,” said ECD CEO and co-founder Scott Wallace.

Bound for a Rhode Island beach town, Project Narragansett Commission is a dreamy Cotswold blue Series 3 roadster perfect for coastal cruising. Under the hood, the restored E-Type features an electric vehicle drivetrain with a 150-mile range and Italian-made Pirelli tires. Inside, the driver and their plus one are treated to lush heated and cooled OEM seats wrapped in deluxe tan Spinneybeck leather. While the wooden steering wheel may call back to the 1960s history of the car, the touchscreen EV controls and infotainment system blend the historic feel with modern performance seamlessly.

Further south on the eastern seaboard is Project Palm Beach Commission. A shiny silver, the futuristic vintage Jaguar E-Type has the ultimate throwback V12 engine that was hand-restored in the U.K. With 400+ horsepower, the build sits on 16-inch wire wheels to complete the glamorous aesthetic. Italian leather seats bring comfort to the old-school build for sunny Florida drives with the top down. The wood-and-chrome steering wheel and classic gauges add a chic touch to the driving experience. Cutting edge technology, including automatic headlights, Bluetooth connection and an Infinity Kappa audio system round out this beachy sports car.

Finishing off this trio is ECD’s first-ever completed E-Type – Project Dallas Commission. This gorgeous green brings nostalgic British heritage to everyday driving. Packing a punch with its LT1 engine, this classic E-Type defines the ECD ethos of combining the old and new to build fantasy cars.

Project Narragansett Commission

Series — 3

Body Style — Roadster

Engine — ECD Custom Electric

Transmission — Direct drive

Suspension — Adjustable performance

Brakes — Upgraded high performance

Exterior

Paint Color — Cotswold Blue in Gloss

Wheels — 16” Premium wire wheels

Tires — Pirelli Cinturato

Bumper — Chrome

Additional Features — Luggage rack

Interior

Front Seats — OEM SIII style, heated and ventilated

Leather Color — Spinneybeck Caramel

Seat Design — Traditional vertical stitching

Dash – OEM wrapped in Spinneybeck Caramel

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — Momo Grand Prix – Heritage Wooden Wheel

Gauges — ECD EV set

Hood – Black

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — ECD EV interface

Sound System — JL Audio speaker and Kenwood Slimline subwoofer

Additional Features — Two USB ports, Bluetooth, front and rear dash camera, low jack, remote start, automatic headlights

Project Palm Beach Commission

Series — 3

Body Style — Roadster

Engine — V12 with 400+ horsepower

Transmission — 5-speed manual

Suspension — Upgraded sport

Brakes — High performance

Exhaust — Borla Stainless – Sport Plus

Exterior

Paint Color — Silver Grey Metallic in Gloss

Wheels — 16” Premium wire wheels

Tires — Michelin Road Tires

Bumper — Chrome

Interior

Front Seats — OEM style, heated and ventilated

Leather Color — Spinneybeck Amalfi

Seat Design — Fluted vertical single stitch

Dash – Series 3 style wrapped in Spinneybeck Amalfi

Carpet — Black

Steering Wheel — Tourist Trophy

Gauges — Smiths Classic Gauges in black

Hood – Black

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Classic

Sound System — Infinity Kappa speakers and subwoofer

Additional Features — USB port, Bluetooth, automatic headlights

Project Dallas Commission

Series — 3

Body Style — Roadster

Engine — LT1

Transmission — 8-speed automatic

Suspension — Enhanced sports suspension

Brakes — Fosseway High Performance braking system with six pistons front calipers and four piston rears

Exhaust — OEM Style Fantail with quad center exhaust outlet

Exterior

Paint Color — Sherwood Green in Gloss

Wheels — 15” Borrani

Tires — Michelin Cross Climate

Bumper — Chrome

Additional Features — Luggage rack

Interior

Front Seats — OEM style, heated and ventilated

Leather Color — Spinneybeck Sabrina

Seat Design — Fluted vertical single stitch

Dash – OEM Series 3 wrapped in Spinneybeck Sabrina

Carpet — Martin Robey tan

Steering Wheel — Tourist Trophy original Jag style wheel

Gauges — Moal Bomber

Hood – Tan

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — Retrosound classic look stereo with Bluetooth

Sound System — JL Audio speaker and Kenwood Slimline subwoofer

Additional Features — Four USB ports, push start button, Bluetooth, automatic headlights, blind spot assistance

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by ECD Auto Design is fully bespoke, a one-of-a-kind that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD Auto Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 65 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD Auto Design, though an affiliated company, operates a logistics center in the U.K. where four employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

