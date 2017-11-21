Real People Investment Holdings Limited – Outcome of Written Procedure for Nordic Bonds

Breaking News
Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 3 mins ago

Real People Investment Holdings Limited up to SEK 260,000,000 and up to NOK 135,000,000 Senior Unsecured Callable Bonds 2013/2018 ISIN: SE 000 5392560 and NO 001 0689342

Johannesburg, 20 November 2017

The Nordic bondholders have approved Real People Investment Holdings Limited’s (the “Company” or RPIH”) proposal for restructure of the Company’s debt liabilities and amendments to the terms and conditions for the bonds.

Terms defined in the terms and conditions of the abovementioned bond issue (the “Terms and Conditions“) shall have the same meaning when used in this notice, unless otherwise defined herein.

Results from written procedure

On 10 November 2017, a notice of written procedure was sent to the Bondholders, in which the Company requested that holders of its NOK Bonds and its SEK Bonds approve a restructure of the Company’s debt liabilities (the “Notice“). The voting period expired on 20 November 2017.

A sufficient number of votes was obtained in order to form a quorum and a requisite majority of the voting Bondholders voted in favour of (i) approving a restructuring of the Group’s debt liabilities (the “Restructuring“), (ii) amending the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds in order for the Bondholders to exchange approximately 41 per cent. of their existing senior claims under the Bonds for participating notes passing on the benefit of 22,093,580 ordinary shares and junior ZAR-denominated payment-in-kind notes to be issued by the Company, (iii) releasing Real People Kenya Ltd as a guarantor for the Bonds, and (iv) extending the final date of the standstill period under the standstill agreement with its senior creditors from 30 November 2017 to 22 December 2017.

The implementation and the effectiveness of the amendments to the Terms and Conditions are subject to conditions set out in the Notice. It is expected that the conditions will be fulfilled and that the Restructuring will be implemented before 22 December 2017.

A full version of the Notice is available on the Company’s website (www.realpeoplegroup.co.za).

For further information, please contact:

Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer

Email: [email protected]

The information contained in this press release is such information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 21 November 2017 at 07h00

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4f5f893-996d-439b-8165-8c5991e13bf2

