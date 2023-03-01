Official Logo Lockup Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs Partner with Aptive Environmental

SALT LAKE CITY, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real Salt Lake and Real Monarchs announced a multi-year partnership with Aptive Environmental, one of the nation’s leading pest control companies. Aptive will be the exclusive provider of pest control services to Real’s home field, the America First Field in Sandy, Utah, and the Monarchs’ home field, Zions Bank Real Academy in Herriman, Utah.

“We are excited to join forces with yet another successful and expanding Utah-based organization,” said Real Salt Lake President John Kimball. “We look forward to utilizing Aptive’s expertise and putting trust in their professional services to help protect our facilities and provide our fans, employees, coaches, and players with the safest amenities.”

A key aspect of the partnership is Aptive becoming the official pest control provider for all of the Claret-and-Colbalt facilities. The team will leverage Aptive’s expertise to service the facilities as well as enhance the in-game experience.

“Aptive is dedicated to providing a fresh approach to pest control that’s rooted in community at a new level. We aim to provide exceptional experiences for our customers, their families, and now Utah soccer fans,” said Aptive Environmental CEO Vess Pearson. “By expanding our services to local community stadiums and arenas, we can now help protect our home teams.”

ABOUT REAL SALT LAKE

Real Salt Lake (RSL) will soon kick off its 19th season in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference. This will be its third campaign under Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni, who led the Club to the 2021 MLS Western Conference Finals, then last season advanced RSL to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the 11th time in the last 14 years. The Club plays its home games at America First Field, located in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy, Utah, which they share with their sister team, Utah Royals FC. In 2015, the Club expanded its development pyramid with the addition of Real Monarchs SLC, one of several MLS-operated clubs playing in the USL Championship. The entire RSL pyramid, which includes the RSL Academy’s U-15 and U-17 teams, calls the expansive Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah their daily training home. In January 2022, the RSL compendium of properties was acquired by global sports entrepreneur David Blitzer – who boasts interests in the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), the New Jersey Devils (NHL), the Cleveland Guardians (baseball) and six European soccer entities, including Crystal Palace (England), FC Augsburg (Germany), Estoril (Portugal), ADO Den Haag (Netherlands), Alcorcón (Spain) and SK Beveren (Belgium). The Blitzer group partners with Utah-based Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which owns the Utah Jazz (NBA), led by Ryan Smith and including Dwyane Wade, among others. For more information on the Club, visit www.rsl.com.

ABOUT APTIVE ENVIRONMENTAL

Aptive provides pest control services to customers in 34 states across the US. It is ranked the #1 Pest Control Company by Best Company. Aptive is also a proud member of the EPA’s Pesticide Environmental Stewardship Program and has partnered with the United Nations Foundation’s “United to Beat Malaria” to help stop the spread of Malaria transmitted by mosquito bites. To learn more, visit www.GoAptive.com or find the company on Facebook ( @AptiveEnvironmental ), Twitter ( @Go_Aptive ), Instagram ( @Aptive.Environmental ), or LinkedIn ( @AptiveEnvironmental ).



