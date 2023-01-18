Integration with Popular Open Source Analytics Engine Delivers Fast, Comprehensive Full-Text Search Capabilities for Aerospike Database 6

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Aerospike, Inc. , the real-time data platform leader, today announced the release of Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch . The new connector enables developers and data architects to leverage Elasticsearch, a popular open-source search and analytics technology, to perform fast full-text-based searches on real-time data stored in Aerospike Database 6 .

Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch furthers the company’s commitment in 2023 to deliver comprehensive search and analytics capabilities for the Aerospike Database. The new connector enables extremely fast, full-text searches on data in Aerospike Database 6 using Elasticsearch. Further, it complements the recently announced Aerospike SQL powered by Starburst product, which allows users to perform large-scale SQL analytics queries on data stored in Aerospike Database 6. With a comprehensive list of capabilities, including the recently announced JSONPath Query support on Aerospike Database 6, Aerospike customers now have a wide variety of options to choose from to power their search and analytics use cases.

“We found the combination of Aerospike and Elasticsearch the best fit for our data platform stack,” says Eviatar Tenne, Data Platform Director, Cybereason. “We leveraged the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform with the Elasticsearch search engine and found these two technologies complement each other while incorporating a wide range of opportunities and capabilities for our business.”

“With enterprises around the world rapidly adopting the Aerospike Real-time Data Platform, there is a growing demand for high-speed and highly reliable full-text search capabilities on data stored in Aerospike Database 6,” said Subbu Iyer, CEO of Aerospike. “Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch unlocks new frontiers of fast, predictably performant full-text search, which is critical to meet our customers’ needs.”

Full-Text-Search for Real-time Data Use Cases

Using Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch, architects and developers can seamlessly integrate Aerospike’s high-performance, scalable, NoSQL database with Elasticsearch to enable a wide range of full-text search-based use cases such as:

E-commerce: enriched customer experience that increases shopping cart size.

Customer Support: enhanced self-service and reduced service delivery costs.

Workplace Applications: unified search across multiple productivity tools.

Website Experience: faster access to resources and increased site conversions.

Federal: Smart cities will experience better results in maintaining mission-critical real-time applications.

Growing Portfolio of Enterprise Integrations

Aerospike Connect for Elasticsearch adds to the growing list of connectors into enterprise data pipelines as part of the Aerospike Connect product line. With numerous customers successfully using connectors for Kafka, Pulsar, Spark, and Presto-Trino, Aerospike customers now have more choices to leverage Aerospike’s high performance and scalability by integrating it into their existing data pipelines.

Resources:

About Aerospike

Aerospike unleashes the power of real-time data to meet the demands of The Right Now Economy. Global innovators and builders choose the Aerospike real-time, multi-model, NoSQL data platform for its predictable sub-millisecond performance at unlimited scale with dramatically reduced infrastructure costs. With support for strong consistency and globally distributed, multi-cloud environments, Aerospike is an essential part of the modern data stack for Adobe, Airtel, Criteo, DBS Bank, Experian, PayPal, Snap, Sony Interactive Entertainment, and Wayfair. A global company, Aerospike is headquartered in Mountain View, California, with offices in London, Bangalore, and Tel Aviv.