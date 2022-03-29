Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Realist evaluation framework guides improvement of pediatric rapid response system

Realist evaluation framework guides improvement of pediatric rapid response system

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 9 mins ago

Study in April 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Illinois, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rapid response (RR) systems provide a process for early detection and management of clinically deteriorating patients to prevent out-of-ICU cardiopulmonary arrest (CPA) and mortality. Because evaluations of RR systems traditionally rely on CPA and mortality, rare in children, alternative pragmatic metrics for pediatric RR evaluation are needed.

A report from the April 2022 issue of The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS), “Longitudinal Evaluation of a Pediatric Rapid Response System with Realist Evaluation Framework,” by Darlene E. Acorda, PhD, RN, CNE, CPNP-PC, represents part of ongoing work of a multidisciplinary team led by Aarti Bavare, MD, MPH, at Texas Children’s Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, Texas. The team developed a new metric called REACT (Rapid Escalation After Critical Transfer) to review clinical outcomes after RR events to appraise pediatric RR systems and identify improvement opportunities.

The researchers applied the realist evaluation (context-mechanism-outcomes) framework to review significant RRs defined as REACT events, including all with CPA and/or ventilation and/or hemodynamic support instituted within 24 hours after RR. A continuous quality improvement process was employed to identify, debrief and review REACT events to recognize and act on RR mechanistic and contextual deficiencies.

From 2015 to 2019, 5,581 RR events occurred, of which 67.2% were transferred to the ICU, and 24.9% were identified as REACTs. In the first two years, 100% identification and review within three months of 90% of REACTs was accomplished. Findings showed after five years:

  • Proportion of REACTs with crisis resource management (CRM) gaps decreased from 62.3% to 26.5%
  • Proportion of REACTs with multiple deficiencies reduced from 72.5% to 23.2%
  • CPAs outside ICUs decreased from 15 to 3 per year 

The realist evaluation framework facilitated a holistic assessment of an RR system. Review of REACTs yielded useful information to guide systemwide improvement.

“With this report by Acorda and colleagues, the foundation for RRS that was proposed more than 15 years ago is finally being realized more fully,” notes an accompanying editorial by Michael DeVita, MD, FCCM, FRCP. “The quality arm, long neglected, may now bear fruit to save even more lives by preventing the events that lead to RRS activation. They [health care organizations] should be analyzing why the events occur and reporting reductions in the care gaps that result from analysis of RRS events (both event review and database analysis). This report explains not only how to, but why.”

Also featured in the April issue:

  • 2021 Bernard J. Tyson Award for Excellence in Pursuit of Healthcare Equity recipient: Prioritizing Child Health: Promoting Adherence to Well-Child Visits in an Urban, Safety-Net Health System During the COVID-19 Pandemic (UMass Memorial Health, Worcester, Massachusetts)
  • An Initiative to Improve Performance on a National Transition of Care Measure and to Reduce Readmissions in an Academic Psychiatric Hospital (Yale New Haven Psychiatric Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut)
  • Virtual Education for Patient Self-Testing for Warfarin Therapy Is Effective During the COVID-19 Pandemic (University of California, San Francisco)
  • Patient Care Extra-Aedificium: The Time is Now (editorial)
  • Potentially Harmful Medication Dispenses After a Fall or Hip Fracture: A Mixed Methods Study of a Commonly Used Quality Measure (Kaiser Permanente Southern California, Los Angeles)
  • Addressing the Drivers of Medical Test Overuse and Cascades: User-Centered Design to Improve Patient-Doctor Communication (Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston)
  • The Joint Commission’s New and Revised Workplace Violence Prevention Standards for Hospitals: A Major Step Forward Toward Improved Quality and Safety (open access commentary)

For more information, visit The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety website.      

###   

Note for editors    

The article is “Longitudinal Evaluation of a Pediatric Rapid Response System with Realist Evaluation Framework” by Darlene E. Acorda, PhD, RN, CNE, CPNP-PC; Julie Bracken, BSN, RN, CCRN; Karla Abela, PhD, RN, CCRN-K, CPN; Joyce Ramsey-Coleman, MBA, MSN, BSN, RN, NEA-BC; Angela Stutts, MS, RN, CCRN-K; Erin Kritz, DO, FAAP; and Aarti Bavare, MD, MPH. The article appears in The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety, volume 48, number 4 (April 2022), published by Elsevier.    

The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety    

The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety (JQPS) is a peer-reviewed journal providing health care professionals with innovative thinking, strategies and practices in improving quality and safety in health care. JQPS is the official journal of The Joint Commission and Joint Commission Resources, Inc. Original case studies, program or project reports, reports of new methodologies or the new application of methodologies, research studies, and commentaries on issues and practices are all considered.

Attachment

  • Infographic 
CONTACT: Katie Bronk
The Joint Commission
630-792-5175
kbronk@jointcommission.org

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.