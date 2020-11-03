Realizeit Certified as Smartchoice® Preferred Provider by Brandon Hall Group

Breaking News
Brandon Hall Group, the leader in Empowering, Recognizing and Certifying Excellence in HCM recently announced that Realizeit® is certified as a Smartchoice® Preferred Solution Provider. Confirming that Realizeit adaptive learning technology delivers unprecedented levels of precision at scale in corporate training for workforce trainers and learners.

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After an extensive review, Brandon Hall Group confirms that Realizeit is living their mission, to transform workforce training and drive learning innovation for large scale organizations by maximizing the value of training operations with its first-of-its-kind intelligent technology.

The Realizeit adaptive platform is powered by an intelligent and self-learning engine fueled by machine learning. The system continuously measures and adapts to each individual’s knowledge and ability, to provide the personalized training that learners need to properly perform in their specific job and role.

Workplace trainers and designers can easily convert all legacy training content using the Realizeit intelligent ingestion tool into digital, adaptive-ready formats so that it can be leveraged in more efficient and measurable ways. With Realizeit, organizations can significantly optimize workplace training, maximize job performance for every employee, and validate their return on investment (ROI) for training.

“Realizeit offers a new and fresh approach to personalized learning at scale and a more rapid uptake of competency and skill development for frontline workers,” said Michael Rochelle, Chief Strategy Officer and Principal HCM Analyst at Brandon Hall Group.

The analyst team at Brandon Hall Group has spent more than a year getting to know the Realizeit technology and team. Our team has conducted in depth briefings with the product teams, reviewed case studies, and collected customer feedback to certify Realizeit delivers upon their message.

The Preferred Provider Program provides a world-class membership center for knowledge, resources, and advisory support to the entire Realizeit organization. During this time Brandon Hall Group conducted a full review of Realizeit product/service messaging and website, collateral marketing material and social media strategy.

“We are delighted to be recognized as a SmartChoice® Preferred Provider by the Brandon Hall Group,” said Manoj Kulkarni, Chief Executive Officer of Realizeit. “Our intelligent adaptive learning platform is transforming workforce training by bringing together the power of machine learning, analytics, and adaptivity to deliver unprecedented levels of precision to frontline training at scale. The ability to continuously support every employee through personalized training and learning creates a differentiating capability for organizations, which particularly rings true in current times where distance, diversity, and inclusion have become key training challenges to overcome.”

Brandon Hall Group has consistently been the leading independent analyst firm and confirms that Realizeit offerings measurably benefit the organizations they work with.

To learn more about Smartchoice® preferred vendors or to become one, please visit http://www.brandonhall.com/solution_providers.php.

 

—About Brandon Hall Group Inc.

Brandon Hall Group is an HCM research and advisory services firm that provides insights around key performance areas, including Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition and HR/Workforce Management.

With more than 10,000 clients globally and 25 years of delivering world-class research and advisory services, Brandon Hall Group is focused on developing research that drives performance in emerging and large organizations, and provides strategic insights for executives and practitioners responsible for growth and business results.

At the core of our offerings is a Membership Program that combines research, benchmarking and unlimited access to data and analysts. The Membership Program offers insights and best practices to enable executives and practitioners to make the right decisions about people, processes, and systems, coalesced with analyst advisory services which aim to put the research into action in a way that is practical and efficient. (http://www.brandonhall.com)

 

—About Realizeit

Realizeit® is the first-of-its-kind intelligent learning technology that delivers adaptivity and personalization at scale. With Realizeit, business organizations can scale the power of 1-to-1 learning experiences for corporate workforce training, transforming it from conventional one-size-fits-all, content-centric learning model to one that is personalized, knowledge-based, and performance-linked for every employee.

Workplace training and learning designers use the intuitive, robust authoring system to create knowledge and competency maps that highlight pre-requisite relationships and develop a variety of learning content to drive the adaptive experience for every learner. Powered by machine learning, the Realizeit proprietary self-learning and intelligent engine continuously measures and adapts to each person’s knowledge and ability so that it can map, shape, and drive an individualized training and learning experience. 

Realizeit’s adaptive learning platform is a cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) technology. For more information, visit: www.realizeitlearning.com

 

