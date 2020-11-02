Realizing the Full Potential of Recovery Audits Through Technology and Spend Analytics

Breaking News
Whitepapers describe how companies can utilize technology and spend analytics to improve source-to-pay visibility and performance

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — PRGX Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRGX), a global leader in Recovery Audit and Spend Analytics services, announced two spend analytics and recovery audit whitepapers are available for download.

Across almost all industries, companies face the significant challenge of recovering profit leakage and maintaining supplier relations, while also aggregating, cleaning and classifying spend data across multiple decentralized systems and platforms. Without the proper resources, this level of complexity can hinder operations and create process gaps that result in millions of dollars in lost profit.

PRGX’s latest whitepapers are designed to help finance professionals better leverage technology and data to reinforce their recovery audit programs and gain a deeper view into their source-to-pay processes. The white papers include:

  • “Spend Analytics: The Perfect Complement to Your Recovery Audit Program,” which outlines how companies can combine recovery audit data and advanced analytics to improve spend visibility; and
  • “How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Are Transforming Recovery Audit,” an in-depth analysis of technology’s benefits and role throughout the recovery audit process.

“New technology enables companies to capture more data than ever before, and although invaluable, the sheer volume of data can overwhelm finance and procurement departments,” said Greg Cory, Chief Product Officer for PRGX. “Our latest whitepapers include helpful information and tools for finance leaders looking to adopt a deeper, wider view of their spend efficiency.”

About PRGX
PRGX helps companies spot value in their source-to-pay processes that other sophisticated solutions didn’t get to before. Having identified more than 300 common points of leakage, we help companies reach wider, dig deeper, and act faster to get more value out of their source-to-pay data. We pioneered this industry 50 years ago, and today we help clients in more than 30 countries take back $1.2 billion in annual cash flow. It’s why 75% of top global retailers and a third of the largest companies in the Fortune 500 rely on us. For additional information on PRGX, please visit www.prgx.com.

