Scott Meyer Vice President of Sales

Plano, TX, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Plano, Texas – The RealManage Family of Brands is excited to announce the hiring of Scott Meyer as Vice President of Sales for its national sales operations.

Scott has a bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture and worked in the field for several years before transitioning to sales. With over two decades of sales experience in the real estate software industry, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this role. His past leadership roles and board positions make him well-equipped to drive the continued development of our sales team.

Scott will lead all facets of the national sales teams and will be focused on organic growth and scaling in existing offices as well as net growth for all new acquisitions for the RealManage Family of Brands.

With Scott’s experience in multiple roles for companies of different sizes and growth stages, Scott is beyond excited. His goal is to continue the development of an industry leading sales team and foster a culture that will quickly make RealManage the most desirable place to grow professionally and personally

The company is confident that Scott’s experience, leadership, and drive will be integral in driving success for the business. Ben Yaeger, RealManage’s Executive Vice President of Revenue, stated, “I could not be more excited to have Scott step into our new Vice President of Sales role. His growth mindset, sales leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit are a perfect fit for our growing sales organization.”

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.



GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

