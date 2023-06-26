Barry Coleman RealManage Vice President of Corporate Development

Atlanta, GA, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage, a leading provider of community management services, is pleased to announce the hiring of Barry Coleman as the Vice President of Corporate Development.

Barry brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role at RealManage. Prior to joining the organization, he served as the Senior Vice President and Director of the Community Association Banking division at Pacific Premier Bank. With a proven track record of success in the financial industry, Barry’s strategic vision and deep understanding of community association management make him an invaluable addition to our team.

Based in Woodstock, Georgia, Barry will be an integral part of RealManage’s Mergers & Acquisitions team. His responsibilities will include driving corporate growth initiatives, identifying potential partnership opportunities, and spearheading strategic business development efforts. With his exceptional leadership skills and comprehensive industry knowledge, Barry will play a crucial role in shaping RealManage’s future trajectory and expansion.

“The incredible growth of our company and the opportunities within our industry allow us to add new capabilities and leadership to our team,” shared RealManage’s CEO, Chris O’Neill. “Barry’s decision to join the RealManage Family is a testament to the strength of our company, its leadership team, and our brand within the industry. I am confident Barry will help us realize the company’s potential.”

Coleman’s appointment represents another milestone in RealManage’s commitment to fostering top-tier talent and reinforcing its position as a leader in property management services.

About RealManage

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

