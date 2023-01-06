Key acquisitions in Arizona and Southern California are part of RealManage’s ongoing strategy to expand its presence across the United States while continuing to deliver industry-leading services

Plano, Texas, Jan. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage, LLC, one of the largest condominium and HOA management companies in the nation, purchased two highly successful community management companies in Arizona and Southern California at the beginning of January 2023.

These transactions mark the 6th, and 7th deals closed in the last twelve months. With these latest acquisitions, RealManage will now manage ~3,400 communities totaling more than 700,000 units nationwide. The company continues to demonstrate a commitment to growing its market share by leveraging its technology platform, which allows them to provide efficient service delivery at scale while remaining extremely focused on customer satisfaction.

“We are actively investing resources into creating even more innovative solutions that will help us continue gaining market share going forward,” says Chris O’Neil, Co-Founder, and CEO of RealManage. “Our commitment to leveraging technology platforms combined with strategic M&A activity positions our company well for continued success into 2023 and beyond.”

“We are thrilled to announce these two acquisitions. Their phenomenal teams and strong brands are fantastic additions to the RealManage family,” added Chris, “we will continue to seek out additional opportunities for growth both organically and through targeted acquisitions similar to Brown and Walters.”

Mesa, Arizona – RealManage continued its investment in the Arizona market by purchasing Brown Community Management, a company serving community associations since 1996 in the Greater Phoenix area. The acquisition makes RealManage the second-largest management company in Arizona by units under management and communities served.

“Our family is growing!” said Brown Community Management CEO Bob Brown. “This new partnership will provide our employees with greater opportunities and more innovative solutions to offer our customers. We look forward to meeting the needs of our Arizona homeowners with greater operational efficiencies and the same commitment to a high level of service that they have come to know and appreciate.”

San Diego, California – RealManage, LLC acquired Walters Management, a company serving community associations in Southern California for over 45 years. The purchase significantly increases RealManage’s operating footprint in Southern California, with office locations in San Diego, Carlsbad, Chula Vista, and Murrieta. The investment allows RealManage to provide industry-leading innovations through its growing Family of Brands across the state.

“Since 1973, The Walters Management Company has taken great pride in providing high-quality community management services founded on a combination of integrity, industry experience, and performance excellence,” said Joe Farinelli, President of Walters Management. “We have entertained many conversations over the years with potential entities to continue our legacy. We wanted a partner that shares our core values, ethics, and desire to continue the tradition of excellent service while maintaining local leadership and respecting the unique characteristics of our clients and vendors. We believe we have found that in RealManage.”

About RealManage Family of Brands



The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes RealManage, GrandManors, and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

CONTACT: Amanda Causey RealManage Family of Brands - Vice President, Marketing 866-403-1588 marketing@realmanage.com M&A Contact: Ben Turk RealManage Family of Brands - Vice President, M&A 866-403-1588 ben.turk@realmanage.com