Bob Brown Division President of Operations in Arizona

Phoenix, AZ, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage is pleased to announce naming Bob Brown as the Division President of all operations in Arizona, which includes Brown Community Management, Vision Community Management, and Premier Community Management. In his role, Bob will be overseeing 588 communities and 212 staff members. As the founder and former owner of Brown Community Management, Bob brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role.

Bob has dedicated his career to providing quality service and support to more than 200 communities in the Greater Phoenix area since he founded Brown Community Management in 1996. His extensive background in commercial banking gives him a unique understanding of the community management industry and has allowed him to provide excellent service and support to his clients over the years.

In his new role, Bob is excited to continue working with communities in Arizona, stating, “I couldn’t be more excited to be heading up the AZ Market at this particular time. The competition in this space has never been greater. Technology platforms that other service industries have long enjoyed are finally available in our space, and our customers couldn’t be more pleased.”

Bob is also actively involved in the local community, serving as a member of the Community Associations Institute’s (CAI) Central Arizona chapter. He also serves on the Paradise Valley Board of Adjustment and is Chair of the Paradise Valley Police Volunteers Organization. Additionally, Bob is a private pilot who donates his plane and skills to several charitable organizations, including Vitalent Blood Services, Boy Scouts, Young Eagles, and SkyKids.

Bob’s role highlights RealManage’s commitment to providing excellent service and support to its clients in Arizona. With Bob’s experience and dedication to quality service, RealManage is confident that he will be able to lead the Arizona team to success.

About The RealManage Family of Brands

The RealManage Family of Brands, which includes GrandManors and CiraConnect, is one of the fastest-growing association management companies in the country, currently ranking number three among the nation’s HOA/condo management companies. RealManage offers innovative management services to community associations of all types and sizes, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, and large master-planned communities.

GrandManors is the distinguished community association management division of the RealManage Family of Brands. GrandManors provides dedicated staff and community association management services to luxury high-rises, lifestyle communities, and golf/country club communities.

CiraConnect, is RealManage’s proprietary, cloud-based technology. It is the most comprehensive SaaS and Mobile app software provider in the community association industry. CiraConnect allows users to access all pertinent community information at their fingertips anytime, anywhere, and from any device. The technology includes web portals, tablet apps, and smartphone apps for all community constituents, including board members, residents, and service providers.

Connect with Us

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Attachment

Bob Brown

CONTACT: Camille Moore RealManage 866-403-1588 info@realmanage.com