RealManage’s Jennifer Stopka Receives PCAM Designation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Schaumburg, Illinois, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — RealManage announced that Jennifer Stopka, Director of Operations for the Illinois operations, received the coveted PCAM® designation from Community Association Institute. The Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation is the highest level of certification a community manager can earn in the community management industry. Ms. Stopka joins over 3,250 Community Association Managers to have earned this certification nationwide.

“Over my career in property management, I have partnered with professionals who have taught me how to navigate some challenging and unpredictable situations at the communities I have managed. This has built my knowledge and confidence as a community association manager over time,” states Jennifer Stopka. “I share my PCAM® designation with them and look forward to their continued guidance because there will always be something interesting happening in Property Management!”

Kimberly Sutherland, Illinois Vice President of Operations, states, “Jennifer’s passion for employee engagement, community operations, and problem-solving skills are why we knew she would jump right in and obtain her PCAM® designation. The RealManage family is thankful to have Jennifer Stopka as a member of our Illinois leadership team, and congratulate her on being one of the elite.”

About RealManage: 

RealManage is a condo and HOA management company with an operating history that goes back more than 30 years through various acquisitions and branch operations. RealManage is ranked as one of the top eight HOA management companies in the nation and manages hundreds of community associations throughout California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington, including homeowner associations (HOAs), condominium associations, cooperatives, municipal utility districts, luxury high-rises, and large master-planned communities. For more information on RealManage and their management services, please visit us at RealManage.com.

