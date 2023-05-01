Realquantum to provide cloud-based, commercial real estate appraisal tools for Valuation & Advisory practice

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Realquantum, the revolutionary web-native commercial real estate appraisal platform company, announced today that real estate industry giant Cushman and Wakefield has selected Realquantum to provide its cloud-based appraisal tools for the firm’s U.S. Valuation & Advisory (“V&A”) practice. Cushman & Wakefield’s V&A practice is comprised of 500+ professionals across the Americas who provide clients with accurate, reliable valuations that guide intelligent debt and equity decisions in real-time. This strategic alliance with Realquantum was designed to help commercial valuation professionals eliminate tedious manual tasks and improve clients’ experience.

“Leveraging Realquantum’s digital toolbox will make our appraisal teams more efficient and effective, allowing them to provide more value-additive services to our clients,” said Rob Skinner, Executive Managing Director and U.S. V&A Lead at Cushman & Wakefield. “Any time we can improve the efficiencies of our team and modernize our technology while improving our client’s experience is a win.”

Realquantum’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution integrates with the firm’s existing technology, and its native cloud architecture offers virtually unlimited scale and robust security. Realquantum’s appraisal tool set includes an industry-best commercial real estate database, a powerful calculation engine, a versatile report writer, a purpose-built mobile application, and useful integrations with other products that help appraisers get more done.

“Cushman & Wakefield appraisers expect intuitive, feature-rich software, and that is exactly what they are getting with Realquantum. This is especially exciting for Realquantum because it affirms our vision to move commercial appraisal beyond spreadsheets,” says Jeff Weiner, CEO and Co-Founder of Realquantum.

ABOUT REALQUANTUM

Realquantum helps people across the commercial property valuation spectrum by eliminating tedious manual work and increasing revenues 50%. The technology company services customers across North America and the Caribbean including commercial fee appraisers, tax assessors, cost segregators, departments of transportation, tax consultants, commercial lenders, and asset managers. To learn more, visit https://realquantum.com .