Realtor Rich Polese Represents Buyers in Record-Breaking Sarasota-Manatee $16.5 Million Home Sale

Serenissima, the highest priced residential sale in Sarasota-Manatee history.

Realtor Rich Polese represents the buyers for the largest closing in Sarasota-Manatee history.

Sarasota, Florida, Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Real estate agent  Rich Polese of Fine Properties recently represented the buyer in the most expensive residential sale ever recorded in Sarasota-Manatee, closing on an extraordinary Longboat Key property for $16.5 million.     

The 19,300-square-foot house is located at 845 Longboat Club Road in Regent Court behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club. The property, known as “Serenissima,” first came on the market in 2017 for $26.5 million.  

“It was a thrill to work on behalf of my clients for one of the Suncoast’s most exclusive properties,” said Polese.   

The buyers, a retired chairman and CEO of a well-known Fortune 500 company and his wife, will be relocating from out of state. “Rich professionally navigated us through the process step by step from day one and put us in the best negotiating position,” said the buyer. “He connected us with the right resources, from local attorneys and contractors to inspectors. I would include Rich in the same category as my most trusted advisors, and I look forward to our relationship continuing long after the paperwork is signed.”  

Polese brings a new sensibility and energy to the local real estate market and understands the importance of building genuine relationships. In less than three years, he has doubled his sales volume year over year. This transaction catapulted Polese into the top one percent of the Realtors Association of Sarasota and Manatee – which includes more than 8,000 agents.     

“The traits exhibited by top-performing agents are obvious for everyone to see. Rich far exceeds these, and his ability to overachieve has resulted in over $33 million in sales in only his third year of business. Not only has Rich achieved what most realtors can’t, he also sold the most expensive home in Sarasota-Manatee history,” said Shaun Peens, CEO-Broker of Fine Properties.  

About  Fine Properties

Fine Properties is a recognized leader in the Sarasota and Manatee real estate markets, both for its superior service to clients and for the heavy investment the company makes in the professionalism and entrepreneurial success of its sales associates. For more information, visit https://finepropertiesfl.com/.  

