Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Growth Boost by Increasing Vehicle Production and Growing Public Awareness

New York, US, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR),” Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Research Report: Information by Operating System, Region, Technology Types, and End-User – Forecast till 2030”, the global automotive rear seat infotainment market is projected to show considerable development during the assessment era from 2022 to 2030 at a healthy growth rate of approximately 12.5%. The reports further anticipate the market to attain a substantially larger size of around USD 20,052.02 million by the end of 2030.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Overview:

Automotive rear seat infotainment includes software and hardware to offer audio and video entertainment and information in vehicles. Rear-seat infotainment comprised several multimedia players, such as digital radio, TV, and DVD. The system provides a brilliant level of audio fidelity, smartphone mirroring, large touchscreen display and supports almost all multimedia devices to boost a passenger’s experience. Prime automotive OEMs provide rear-seat entertainment with built-in multimedia sources, an intuitive user interface, excellent video & audio quality, and adjustable folding.

Competitive Analysis

The catalog for the leading participants across the global automotive rear seat infotainment market includes players such as:

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan)

Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)

Continental AG (Germany)

KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

Harman International (US)

Delphi Automotive PLC (UK)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

VOXX Electronics Corp. (US)

Pioneer Electronics (US)

Visteon Corporation (US)

Among others.

The global automotive rear-seat infotainment market has showcased immense development in recent years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the increase in the demand and sales of vehicles across the globe.

The global automotive rear-seat infotainment market has showcased immense development in recent years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the increase in the demand and sales of vehicles across the globe.

Furthermore, factors such as the rising demand for premium features in passenger cars, the increasing sale of luxury vehicles, and increasing consumer interest towards entertainment are also likely to influence the market's development over the assessment era positively. Moreover, the growing adoption of media-oriented systems transport (MOST) technology to ease up system upgrades and extend the lifecycle of embedded infotainment, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades for embedded infotainment systems, and high-end technologies, such as OLED-based infotainment systems are also projected to catalyze the growth of the market over the coming years.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: Significant Value CAGR during 2022-2030 12.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities Increasing demand for premium features in passenger cars Increasing consumer interest towards entertainment Key Market Drivers The increasing sale of luxury vehicles



Market USP Covered

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Drivers

The automotive rear-seat infotainment market has showcased immense development in recent years. The main parameter supporting the development of the market is the increase in the demand and sales of vehicles across the globe. Furthermore, factors such as the rising demand for premium features in passenger cars, the increasing sale of luxury vehicles, and increasing consumer interest towards entertainment are also likely to influence the market’s development over the assessment era positively. Moreover, the growing adoption of media-oriented systems transport (MOST) technology to ease up system upgrades and extend the lifecycle of embedded infotainment, over-the-air (OTA) upgrades for embedded infotainment systems, and high-end technologies, such as OLED-based infotainment systems are also projected to catalyze the growth of the market over the coming years.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Restraints

On the other hand, the growing concerns about data security and design complexity are likely to restrict the market’s growth over the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact

The global health hazard in the shape of COVID-19 has had a massive impact on most industry sectors. Considering the rapid spread of the infectious disease, several governments across the globe announced partial or complete lockdowns for quite a long time. Consequently, the industry operations were halted, and some businesses shut down. Given the sudden fall in demand for vehicles and travel restrictions imposed, the automotive rear-seat infotainment market faced several unexpected challenges during the pandemic. On the other hand, with the rapid vaccination rates and all the global industrial operations returning to normal, the market is projected to experience substantial development over the forecasted timeframe.



Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Segment Analysis

Among all the operating systems, the QNX segment is projected to hold the top position across the automotive rear-seat infotainment market over the coming years.

Among all the technology types, the multimedia player segment is projected to secure the top spot across the automotive rear-seat infotainment market over the coming years.

Among all the end-users, the OEM segment is predicted to secure the top spot across the automotive rear-seat infotainment market over the coming years.

Automotive Rear Seat Infotainment Market Regional Analysis

The MRFR analysis reports imply that the North American region is projected to ensure the top position across the automotive rear-seat infotainment market over the evaluation era. The primary aspect supporting the development of the regional market is the rising demand for passenger cars across the region. Furthermore, a rise in research and development by automotive rear-seat entertainment manufacturers is also likely to impact the regional market development over the assessment timeframe positively. The region has the US as the leading growth contributor.



The European regional market for automotive rear-seat infotainment is projected to showcase substantial growth over the coming years, given the growing automotive industry and the increasing investments in research & development.

