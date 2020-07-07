Reata Announces Promotion and New Hires For Key Leadership Roles

PLANO, Texas, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETA) (“Reata,” the “Company,” or “we”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced the expansion of its leadership team and the appointment of several experienced industry leaders to key management roles.

Colin J. Meyer, MD has been promoted to the newly created position of Chief Research and Development Officer and Executive Vice President. In this role, Dr. Meyer will be responsible for the strategic direction of the Company’s research, development, and clinical functions, with a focus on advancing the development of Reata’s robust product pipeline. Dr. Meyer will lead the Company’s efforts to explore additional indications for bardoxolone methyl (“bardoxolone”) and omaveloxolone and to advance the Phase 2-ready molecules RTA 901 and RTA 1701. Dr. Meyer joined Reata in 2003. He was involved with the initial in-licensing activities that resulted in the acquisition of several of Reata’s technologies, including its Nrf2 activators. Dr. Meyer held various roles of increasing responsibility in Clinical, Regulatory, and Product Development before being appointed to the role of Chief Medical Officer in 2013.

In addition, Reata welcomes the following new hires—all of whom have significant industry and commercial experience—to key leadership positions within the Company:

Seemi Khan, MD has been named Chief Medical Officer at Reata. Dr. Khan, a U.S. trained internist and nephrologist, will have responsibility for all clinical development programs, from late preclinical to pivotal Phase 3 trials, as well as completion of post-approval commitments and medical affairs activities across the Company’s therapeutic areas. Dr. Khan served as a nephrology faculty member at Tufts University, Boston. Her prior industry experience includes leadership roles at Mitsubishi Tanabe, Quark Pharma, and AbbVie.

Andrea Loewen has joined Reata as Vice President, Global Regulatory Affairs. Her career in the biopharmaceutical industry spans more than 30 years at Shire, Biogen, Baxter Healthcare, and a number of smaller biopharmaceutical companies. She has significant leadership experience developing and implementing innovative regulatory strategies, building out global regulatory organizations and capabilities, engaging and negotiating with health authorities, and preparing and filing development and registration dossiers, including New Drug Applications (NDAs), Biologics License Applications, and EU Marketing Authorisation Applications (MAAs).

Kevin Johnston joins Reata as Vice President and Chief Technical Officer. In this role, Mr. Johnston will be responsible for establishing and leading the Company’s manufacturing and supply chain organization. Mr. Johnston has over 20 years of global pharmaceutical management and leadership experience in small-molecule development and manufacturing. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Supply Chain & Logistics at TESARO, Inc., where he built and led a late-stage clinical and commercial manufacturing and supply chain organization that enabled multiple, small-molecule NDA and MAA approvals and launches, in addition to supporting global clinical supply management.

“We are delighted to make these key additions to our leadership team,” said Warren Huff, Reata’s Chief Executive Officer and President. “Each of these individuals brings a critical set of skills to the organization as we transition from a late-stage research and development company to a multi-product, commercial-stage company with a robust and sustainable pipeline of innovative medicines.”

About Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reata is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways involved in the regulation of cellular metabolism and inflammation. Reata’s two most advanced clinical candidates, bardoxolone and omaveloxolone, target the important transcription factor Nrf2 that promotes the resolution of inflammation by restoring mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and inhibiting pro-inflammatory signaling. Bardoxolone and omaveloxolone are investigational drugs, and their safety and efficacy have not been established by any agency.

