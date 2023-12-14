Rebecca Jensen MRED President/CEO

LISLE, Ill., Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is pleased to announce that its President/CEO Rebecca Jensen has been re-elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO). As a leading figure in real estate with years of experience on RESO’s board, Rebecca will play a pivotal role in shaping industry standards and driving innovation.

RESO is an independent, nonprofit organization including multiple listing services, brokerages, REALTOR® associations, and technology partners serving nearly two million real estate professionals. RESO develops data standards and processes that create efficiencies for all participants in real estate transactions.

“I’m grateful for being re-elected to the RESO Board of Directors,” Jensen said. “RESO’s standards are expanding in scope and use. International adoption is beginning to get traction as the world pays attention to the important work that has been happening at RESO. I’m honored to remain in a leadership role of this amazingly important organization.”

Helping shape the first International MLS Forum event, held recently in Paris, France, RESO’s standards are ushering in an exciting new chapter in global real estate. Adoption of RESO standards is at a record high and continuing to improve.

“Being a caretaker of data is one of MRED’s core values. This includes a focus on data use and distribution,” Jensen said. “RESO’s standards help MRED’s community gain easier access to the data that helps drive brokers’ business.”

About Midwest Real Estate Data

Midwest Real Estate Data, LLC, (MRED) is one of the largest multiple listing services (MLSs) in the nation, servicing Chicagoland and spanning northern Illinois, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. MRED is dedicated to serving nearly 50,000 real estate professionals from more than 7,300 offices. MRED is a member of the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO), MLS Grid, and supports the Broker Public Portal. For more information, please visit MREDLLC.com.

Attachment

Rebecca Jensen

CONTACT: Jeremy Sharp Midwest Real Estate Data LLC 630-799-1402 jeremy.sharp@mredllc.com