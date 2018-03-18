Rebels in Syria’s eastern Ghouta discussing ceasefire with U.N.: statement

BEIRUT (Reuters) – The main rebel group in the southern pocket of Syria’s opposition-held eastern Ghouta told Reuters on Sunday it was negotiating with a United Nations delegation about a ceasefire, aid and the evacuation of urgent medical cases.
