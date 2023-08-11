Fact.MR’s latest report on Recarburizers Market provides a detailed analysis of growth drivers, market restraints, and emerging trends. It also offers insights Covering 30+ Countries Including Analysis of US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, GCC countries, Japan, Korea and many more

Rockville , Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, The global recarburizers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 557.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period of 2023–2033.

Recarburizers are used to add carbon content to molten metal during the steelmaking process, as well as in the production of cast iron. The carbon content is essential for achieving the desired properties in the final product.

With the growing iron or steel production the demand for such products multiplies. As in order to enhance the density and ductility of the steel carbon is added in the iron during the steel production. This also improves the overall strength and conductivity of the steel. Hence, surging demand for steel across numerous end-use verticals such as automotive, construction, aerospace, and others. On the back of growing steel demand the production of steel is expected to increase thus driving recarburizers demand.



Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2033) US$ 970.7 Million Growth Rate (2023-2033) 5.7% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global recarburizers market is projected to grow at 5.7% CAGR and reach US$ 970.7 million by 2033

CAGR and reach by 2033 The market reached a valuation of US$ 527.5 million in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 2.5% between 2018 to 2022

in 2022 growing at a CAGR of between 2018 to 2022 Predominating market players include Elkem, Anyang Jinbeite Metallurgical Refractories Co., Ltd, Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co., Ltd, Pioneer Carbon, Anyang Xinlongsen Metallurgical Material Co., Ltd, JuChun Carbon, Henan Chenggang Metal Materials Co., Ltd., Hunan Xintan New Material Co., Ltd. and Shijiazhuang Huanan Carbon Factory Co., Ltd.

Steel production application is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period

during the forecast period US recarburizers market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 293.2 million by the end of the year 2033

“Recarburizers: Material to Enhance Steel’s Overall Performance and Strength” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Anyang Jinbeite Metallurgical Refractories Co., Ltd.

Anyang Wanhua Metal Material Co., Ltd

Anyang Xinlongsen Metallurgical Material Co., Ltd

Elkem

Henan Chenggang Metal Materials Co., Ltd.

Hunan Xintan New Material Co., Ltd.

JuChun Carbon

Pioneer Carbon

Shijiazhuang Huanan Carbon Factory Co., Ltd.

Market Growth Stratagems

Manufacturers are establishing long-term trade relations with known steel and iron manufacturers in order to survive during unfavorable trade situations. Also, network enhancement and connecting with a wide distribution network enable companies to reach out to potential customers globally.

Segmentation of Recarburizers Industry Research Report

By Material: Petroleum coke Charcoal Graphite Natural graphite Synthetic graphite Anthracite

By Application: Casting Smelting Steel Production

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the recarburizers market, presenting historical market data (2018–2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023–2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of material (petroleum coke, charcoal, graphite (natural graphite and synthetic graphite), and anthracite), application (casting, smelting, and steel production), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

