Manufacturers Transform Business Models for More Product Visibility and Accessibility in the Baby Oral Care Products. The Baby Personal Care Market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.05 Bn by 2033. The Baby Bath and Shower Products Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2023-2033

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — During the forecast period, there will be a CAGR of 2.3% in the adoption of baby oral care. The baby oral care market size is anticipated to rise from US$ 1.31 Bn in 2023 to US$ 1.64 Bn in 2033.

It is anticipated that factors such as modern parenting, which is aided by greater access to childcare products and services, mass awareness campaigns run by top companies, and government programmes to enhance children’s health and well-being will fuel market growth in the end.

By creating innovative baby oral care products like bamboo toothbrushes and fruit-based, chemical-free toothpaste, top market players are also broadening their market reach and diversifying their product offerings.

Request Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15967

The new born oral care sector will face considerable challenges due to the threat posed by counterfeit goods. These counterfeit products are poor or may jeopardise consumer safety and brand reputation. Early childhood caries are a major problem that affects the majority of people worldwide, with prevalence rates ranging from 60 to 90%, according to a World Health Organization (WHO) research.

The development of organised distribution channels, including supermarkets, hypermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, and department stores, is also offering manufacturers a lucrative opportunity for growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

With a revenue share of more than 30.0%, the toothpaste sector dominated the market in 2021. In the upcoming years, the prevalence of cavities, gum disease, and tooth decay will increase, driving up toothpaste consumption.

In 2021, the home segment’s revenue share was above 70.0% of the total market. In the long run, increased disposable income and spending on oral hygiene products will fuel market expansion. The home market makes the most use of oral care items.

With a revenue share of more than 35.0% in 2021, the hypermarkets and supermarkets category dominated the industry. These markets bring together a wide range of goods from various brands.

In 2021, Asia Pacific had a revenue share of about 35.0%, dominated the market. Long-term revenue growth will be highest in Asia Pacific due to its vast population and rising parental awareness of oral health, particularly in China and India.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa are expected to see moderate revenue growth, owing to increased awareness of innovative oral hygiene products among individuals in many of these regions.

Snazzy, a start-up in direct-to-consumer dental care, has secured $2.2 million in seed funding from YCombinator, Form Capital, Goodwater Capital, and ANIM Fund. Along with other investors, the round included Kunal Shah (founder of CRED), Bobby Goodlatte (angel investor at Stripe and Coinbase), Eric Idiahi (partner at Verod Capital), and others.

Competitive Landscape

There are many domestic and foreign competitors in the fiercely competitive baby oral care sector. To improve their market positions, the firms are implementing strategic techniques like joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and product innovation. To help children’s dental health and oral motor skills, Safe-O-Kid, one of India’s fastest-growing baby product brands, introduced innovative Oral Care and Sensory Kits in July 2022. Children up to the age of 12 can buy the product.

Browse Full Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/baby-oral-care-market

Some of the Key Players Operating in Baby Oral Care Market Include:

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Johnson & Johnson

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Unilever

Proctor & Gamble

Pigeon Corporation

Anchor Group

Oriflame

Amway

Dr. Fresh

Chattem

Dabur

Splat Baby

Key Segments Covered in the Baby Oral Care Market Report

By Product:

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Denture Products

Mouthwash

Others

By Application:

Home

Dentistry

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15967

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

TOC Continued…

Latest Developments in the Baby Oral Care Market

In July 2022, Davids Natural Toothpaste announced the introduction of its premium kids+adults toothpaste. It is improved with delicious watermelon and strawberry flavors that are enhanced with all the natural sweetness and leave the tongue feeling clean and refreshed. To safely and effectively whiten teeth, this high-performance, fluoride-free toothpaste employs chemicals that are produced from natural sources. It eliminates plaque and improves breath.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Consumer Product domain:

Hair Dryer Market: hair dryer demand is expected to register at a CAGR of 6.26%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 10.20 Bn in 2023, and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 18.72 Bn by 2033.

Cosmetic Pigments Market: cosmetic pigments market size is estimated to be US$ 12.98 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach roughly US$ 24.24 Bn by 2033, registering at a CAGR of 6.45% from 2023 to 2033.

Dark Store Market: dark store market is likely to thrive at a robust CAGR of 38% from 2023 to 2033. The market is anticipated to cross a market share of US$ 414.31 Bn by 2033 while it holds a value of US$ 16.54 Bn in 2023.

Premium Cosmetics Market: premium cosmetics market leads to an estimated CAGR of 6.14% in the global market during the forecast period and registers a revenue valued at US$ 116.23 Bn in 2023 and is expected to cross US$ 210.92 Bn by 2033.

Bathroom Cabinets Market: bathroom cabinets market is currently valued at US$ 64.12 Billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8%. Bathroom cabinets will represent approximately 8% of the global market by 2033

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse All Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs