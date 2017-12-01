Recent Analysis Shows 3M, Taubman Centers, Entercom Communications, Wynn Resorts, La Quinta, and Alphabet Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.



Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

MMM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MMM

TCO DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TCO

ETM DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ETM

WYNN DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WYNN

LQ DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LQ

GOOGL DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GOOGL

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine 3M Company (NYSE:MMM), Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO), Entercom Communications Corporation (NYSE:ETM), Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), La Quinta Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LQ), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 28th, 2017. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

—————————————–

3M Company (MMM) REPORT OVERVIEW

3M’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, 3M reported revenue of $8,172.00MM vs $7,709.00MM (up 6.01%) and basic earnings per share $2.39 vs $2.20 (up 8.64%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, 3M reported revenue of $30,109.00MM vs $30,274.00MM (down 0.55%) and basic earnings per share $8.35 vs $7.72 (up 8.16%). 3M is expected to report earnings on January 23rd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.88. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $9.63 and is expected to report on January 23rd, 2018.

To read the full 3M Company (MMM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MMM

—————————————–

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) REPORT OVERVIEW

Taubman Centers’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Taubman Centers reported revenue of $153.22MM vs $148.02MM (up 3.51%) and basic earnings per share $0.07 vs $0.31 (down 77.42%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Taubman Centers reported revenue of $612.56MM vs $557.17MM (up 9.94%) and basic earnings per share $1.78 vs $1.78 (unchanged). Taubman Centers is expected to report earnings on February 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.86 and is expected to report on February 8th, 2018.

To read the full Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=TCO

—————————————–

Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) REPORT OVERVIEW

Entercom Communications’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $122.30MM vs $121.64MM (up 0.54%) and basic earnings per share $0.09 vs $0.28 (down 67.86%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Entercom Communications reported revenue of $460.25MM vs $411.38MM (up 11.88%) and basic earnings per share $0.94 vs $0.75 (up 25.33%). Entercom Communications is expected to report earnings on February 28th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.10 and is expected to report on February 28th, 2018.

To read the full Entercom Communications Corporation (ETM) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ETM

—————————————–

Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Wynn Resorts’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Wynn Resorts reported revenue of $1,612.33MM vs $1,109.82MM (up 45.28%) and basic earnings per share $0.78 vs -$0.17. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Wynn Resorts reported revenue of $4,466.30MM vs $4,075.88MM (up 9.58%) and basic earnings per share $2.39 vs $1.93 (up 23.83%). Wynn Resorts is expected to report earnings on January 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.50. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.42 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2018.

To read the full Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=WYNN

—————————————–

La Quinta Holdings Inc. (LQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

La Quinta’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, La Quinta reported revenue of $268.64MM vs $272.31MM (down 1.35%) and basic earnings per share $0.11 vs $0.20 (down 45.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, La Quinta reported revenue of $1,006.25MM vs $1,029.97MM (down 2.30%) and basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs $0.21. La Quinta is expected to report earnings on February 27th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.40 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2018.

To read the full La Quinta Holdings Inc. (LQ) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=LQ

—————————————–

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) REPORT OVERVIEW

Alphabet’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Alphabet reported revenue of $27,772.00MM vs $22,451.00MM (up 23.70%) and basic earnings per share $9.71 vs $7.36 (up 31.93%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Alphabet reported revenue of $90,272.00MM vs $74,989.00MM (up 20.38%) and basic earnings per share $28.32 vs $23.11 (up 22.54%). Alphabet is expected to report earnings on January 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.56. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $41.52 and is expected to report on January 25th, 2018.

To read the full Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=GOOGL

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

© 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.