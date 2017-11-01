Recent Analysis Shows Level 3, Viacom, KeyCorp, PG&E Corp, MGM Resorts, and Glu Mobile Market Influences – Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 01, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Level 3 Communications, Inc. (NYSE:LVLT), Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB), KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG), MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM), and Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples . All information in this release was accessed October 31, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

LEVEL 3 COMMUNICATIONS, INC. (LVLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Level 3’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Level 3 reported revenue of $2,061 vs $2,056 (up 0.2%), diluted earnings per share $0.42 vs $0.43 (down 2.3%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Level 3 reported revenue of $8,172 vs $8,229 (down 0.7%), diluted earnings per share $1.87 vs $9.58 (down 80.5%). Level 3 is expected to report earnings on 10/30/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.38. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.39.

VIACOM INC. (VIAB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Viacom’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Viacom reported revenue of $3,364 vs $3,107 (up 8.3%), diluted earnings per share $1.70 vs $1.09 (up 56.0%), and dividends per share $0.20 vs $0.40 (down 50.0%). For the twelve months ended September 30, 2016 vs September 30, 2015, Viacom reported revenue of $12,488 vs $13,268 (down 5.9%), diluted earnings per share $3.61 vs $4.73 (down 23.7%), and dividends per share $1.40 vs $1.46 (down 4.1%). Viacom is expected to report earnings on 11/16/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.87. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

KEYCORP (KEY) REPORT OVERVIEW

KeyCorp’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, KeyCorp reported revenue of $412 vs $202 (up 101.5%), diluted earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.23 (up 56.5%), and dividends per share $0.095 vs $0.085 (up 11.8%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, KeyCorp reported revenue of $791 vs $916 (down 13.6%), diluted earnings per share $0.80 vs $1.05 (down 23.8%), and dividends per share $0.33 vs $0.29 (up 13.8%).

PG&E CORPORATION (PCG) REPORT OVERVIEW

PG&E Corp’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, PG&E Corp reported revenue of $4,250 vs $4,169 (up 1.9%), diluted earnings per share $0.79 vs $0.41 (up 92.7%), and dividends per share $0.53 vs $0.49 (up 8.2%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, PG&E Corp reported revenue of $17,666 vs $16,833 (up 5.0%), diluted earnings per share $2.78 vs $1.79 (up 55.3%), and dividends per share $1.93 vs $1.82 (up 6.0%). PG&E is expected to report earnings on 11/02/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.94. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.94.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (MGM) REPORT OVERVIEW

MGM Resorts’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, MGM Resorts reported revenue of $2,641.7 vs $2,269.5 (up 16.4%), diluted earnings per share $0.36 vs $0.83 (down 56.6%). For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, MGM Resorts reported revenue of $9,455.1 vs $9,190.1 (up 2.9%), diluted earnings per share $1.92 vs -$0.82. MGM Resorts is expected to report earnings on 11/08/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.58.

GLU MOBILE INC. (GLUU) REPORT OVERVIEW

Glu Mobile’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30, 2017 vs June 30, 2016, Glu Mobile reported revenue of $68.68 vs $48.36 (up 42.0%), diluted earnings per share -$0.17 vs -$0.14. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2016 vs December 31, 2015, Glu Mobile reported revenue of $200.58 vs $249.90 (down 19.7%), diluted earnings per share -$0.66 vs -$0.06. Glu Mobile is expected to report earnings on 11/01/2017. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending September 2017. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is -$0.06.

