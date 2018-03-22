Recent Analysis Shows PTC, 1st Source, Westar Energy, Anika Therapeutics, Stock Yards, and Central Garden & Pet Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, March 22, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE), Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT), and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC), 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE), Westar Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WR), Anika Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK), Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT), and Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 20th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

PTC INC. (PTC) REPORT OVERVIEW

PTC’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, PTC reported revenue of $306.64MM vs $286.33MM (up 7.10%) and basic earnings per share $0.12 vs -$0.08. For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, PTC reported revenue of $1,164.04MM vs $1,140.53MM (up 2.06%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.48. PTC is expected to report earnings on April 18th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.28 and is expected to report on October 24th, 2018.

1ST SOURCE CORPORATION (SRCE) REPORT OVERVIEW

1st Source’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 1st Source reported interest income of $56.19MM vs $48.72MM (up 15.31%) and basic earnings per share $0.68 vs $0.58 (up 17.24%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, 1st Source reported interest income of $212.39MM vs $191.76MM (up 10.76%) and basic earnings per share $2.60 vs $2.22 (up 17.12%). 1st Source is expected to report earnings on April 19th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.57 and is expected to report on January 17th, 2019.

WESTAR ENERGY, INC. (WR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Westar Energy’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Westar Energy reported revenue of $594.78MM vs $606.53MM (down 1.94%) and basic earnings per share $0.24 vs $0.37 (down 35.14%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Westar Energy reported revenue of $2,571.00MM vs $2,562.09MM (up 0.35%) and basic earnings per share $2.27 vs $2.43 (down 6.58%). Westar Energy is expected to report earnings on May 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.42. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.88 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

ANIKA THERAPEUTICS INC. (ANIK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Anika Therapeutics’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anika Therapeutics reported revenue of $29.39MM vs $28.73MM (up 2.30%) and basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $0.56 (down 1.79%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Anika Therapeutics reported revenue of $113.42MM vs $103.38MM (up 9.71%) and basic earnings per share $2.18 vs $2.22 (down 1.80%). Anika Therapeutics is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.37. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.66 and is expected to report on February 20th, 2019.

STOCK YARDS BANCORP, INC. (SYBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Stock Yards’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stock Yards reported interest income of $29.09MM vs $26.37MM (up 10.33%) and basic earnings per share $0.22 vs $0.48 (down 54.17%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Stock Yards reported interest income of $110.85MM vs $102.17MM (up 8.49%) and basic earnings per share $1.69 vs $1.84 (down 8.15%). Stock Yards is expected to report earnings on April 25th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.47. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.38 and is expected to report on January 24th, 2019.

CENTRAL GARDEN & PET COMPANY (CENTA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Central Garden & Pet’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Central Garden & Pet reported revenue of $442.01MM vs $419.50MM (up 5.37%) and basic earnings per share $0.52 vs $0.15 (up 246.67%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Central Garden & Pet reported revenue of $2,054.48MM vs $1,829.02MM (up 12.33%) and basic earnings per share $1.57 vs $0.91 (up 72.53%). Central Garden & Pet is expected to report earnings on May 2nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.67.

