Recent Analysis Shows Universal Display, Adamis Pharmaceuticals, Calumet Specialty Products Partners, Eldorado Resorts, PHH, and MRC Global Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH), and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

OLED DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=OLED

ADMP DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADMP

CLMT DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLMT

ERI DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ERI

PHH DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PHH

MRC DOWNLOAD: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRC

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP), Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT), Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI), PHH Corp (NYSE:PHH), and MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today’s readers below.

—————————————–

Important Notice: the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 20th, 2017. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All amounts in millions (except per share amounts).

—————————————–

UNIVERSAL DISPLAY CORPORATION (OLED) REPORT OVERVIEW

Universal Display’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Universal Display reported revenue of $61.68 vs $30.21 (up 104.15%) and diluted earnings per share $0.28 vs -$0.03. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Universal Display reported revenue of $198.89 vs $191.05 (up 4.10%) and diluted earnings per share $1.02 vs $0.31 (up 229.03%). Universal Display is expected to report earnings on February 22nd, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.00 and is expected to report on February 22nd, 2018.

To read the full Universal Display Corporation (OLED) report, download it here: http://Fundamental- Markets.com/register/?so=OLED

—————————————–

ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS CORPORATION (ADMP) REPORT OVERVIEW

Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported revenue of $3.81 vs $1.93 (up 97.37%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.19 vs -$0.37. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is expected to report earnings on November 20th, 2017. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.41. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.64 and is expected to report on March 29th, 2018.

To read the full Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ADMP

—————————————–

CALUMET SPECIALTY PRODUCTS PARTNERS, L.P. (CLMT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Calumet Specialty Products Partners’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2017 vs June 30th, 2016, Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported revenue of $1,030.90 vs $972.90 (up 5.96%) and diluted earnings per share $0.12 vs -$1.89. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Calumet Specialty Products Partners reported revenue of $3,599.40 vs $4,212.80 (down 14.56%) and diluted earnings per share -$4.18 vs -$2.05.

To read the full Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (CLMT) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=CLMT

—————————————–

ELDORADO RESORTS, INC. (ERI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eldorado Resorts’ Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Eldorado Resorts reported revenue of $444.87 vs $241.57 (up 84.16%) and diluted earnings per share $0.38 vs $0.20 (up 90.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, Eldorado Resorts reported revenue of $892.90 vs $719.78 (up 24.05%) and diluted earnings per share $0.52 vs $2.43 (down 78.60%). Eldorado Resorts is expected to report earnings on March 8th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.58 and is expected to report on March 8th, 2018.

To read the full Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (ERI) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=ERI

—————————————–

PHH CORP (PHH) REPORT OVERVIEW

PHH’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, PHH reported revenue of $121.00 vs $197.00 (down 38.58%) and diluted earnings per share -$1.14 vs -$0.50. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, PHH reported revenue of $622.00 vs $790.00 (down 21.27%) and diluted earnings per share -$3.77 vs -$2.62. PHH is expected to report earnings on February 21st, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$1.86. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.75 and is expected to report on February 21st, 2018.

To read the full PHH Corp (PHH) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PHH

—————————————–

MRC GLOBAL INC. (MRC) REPORT OVERVIEW

MRC Global’s Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, MRC Global reported revenue of $959.00 vs $793.00 (up 20.93%) and diluted earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.48. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2016 vs December 31st, 2015, MRC Global reported revenue of $3,041.00 vs $4,529.00 (down 32.85%) and diluted earnings per share -$1.10 vs -$3.38. MRC Global is expected to report earnings on February 15th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2017. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.18. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.61 and is expected to report on February 15th, 2018.

To read the full MRC Global Inc. (MRC) report, download it here: http://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=MRC

—————————————–

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world’s leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets’ roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets’ oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers (“Registered Members”) working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets’ roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets’ Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at [email protected]

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: [email protected]

Ⓒ 2017 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at [email protected]

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.