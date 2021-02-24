RECENT ATTACKS ON ASIAN AMERICANS MUST BE CONDEMNED, DECLARES ABT ASSOCIATES PRESIDENT AND CEO KATHLEEN FLANAGAN

Breaking News
Rockville, MD, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Across the country, we are seeing a disturbing wave of anti-Asian violence fueled by racism and xenophobia. These incidents skyrocketed during the pandemic due to intolerance and unfounded fears about the virus that are wrongly being attributed to the Asian-American and Pacific Islander communities.

 

Abt Associates continues to condemn all acts of hate, intolerance, racism, and discrimination.  As a company, we are using every opportunity to call attention to systemic racism and restate our commitment to living our values and becoming an antiracist company.

We believe continuous conversations and education about racism and its impact will better equip us to call out problematic actions in our workplace and in our communities, whether casual or intentional.  It also makes us a stronger organization and helps us better serve our colleagues, beneficiaries, and clients. 

We continue to reflect inward, to honestly look at our own record on equity and make changes as needed, to improve our project work by employing an equity lens to reduce racial disparities, and to connect with our communities on racism in a meaningful way.

Abt Associates will continue to address systemic racism and social injustice to advance equity and opportunity for all.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates is a global consulting and research firm that uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives. From combatting infectious disease and conducting rigorous program evaluations, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges. 

