HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Axim Geospatial, LLC (“Axim”), has been awarded $9 million in national security geospatial contracts by intelligence agencies and the Department of Defense.

The scope of the awarded orders includes the creation and integration of authoritative geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) from traditional and non-traditional sources. Finished data and products are key enablers for members of the armed forces, policymakers, and partners worldwide in support of national security priorities, precisely pinpointing the location of events happening around the globe. Axim Geospatial applies automated capabilities including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) to rapidly detect and produce highly accurate and timely topographic features such as hydrography, transportation, buildings, and landcover for mapping and charting.

“Axim’s leadership position in national security geospatial data analytics was a key factor in the strategic decision to acquire Axim, and these awards are evidence of the valuable insights that we bring to the defense and intelligence community,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “As the nation’s largest provider of geospatial data solutions, we are proud to support this important work, and we look forward to our continued role in supporting our country’s national security.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Axim Geospatial, an NV5 Company

Axim uses geospatial expertise to provide clarity and solutions to help customers solve national security, infrastructure, and environmental problems. Our core competencies include big data services, geomatics, business solutions, cloud services, infrastructure security, analytics, and professional services. Our customers include national, state, and local government, defense and intelligence, infrastructure, energy, commercial, and environmental customers. Axim operates out of offices nationwide. http://www.aximgeo.com.

