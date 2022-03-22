Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Recipes Too Good Not to Share — A Taste of Living in Charleston

Recipes Too Good Not to Share — A Taste of Living in Charleston

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 26 mins ago

11th-Generation Charlestonian and Successful Real Estate Agent Publishes Hit Cookbook

A Taste of Living in Charleston

Author Bobby Shealy is an eleventh-generation Charlestonian and National Award-Winning Real Estate Agent
Author Bobby Shealy is an eleventh-generation Charlestonian and National Award-Winning Real Estate Agent

Frogmore Stew

A delicious classic Lowcountry dish with shrimp, corn, sausage and more!
A delicious classic Lowcountry dish with shrimp, corn, sausage and more!

Charleston, SC, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’re not afraid of recipes that use bacon, cream cheese, butter, or sour cream, and like cooking to be as simple as possible, 11th-Generation Charlestonian Bobby Shealy has got the book for you. After accumulating over 40 years of recipes and cooking, the passionate Charleston real estate agent published his cookbook, A Taste of Living in Charleston, in October 2021, and it has since been a hit amongst the Lowcountry with recipes too good not to share. 

Bobby Shealy maintains pride in hosting people and creating a sense of community through unique meals. With the hope of bringing this happiness to readers’ tables, Shealy gathered recipes that integrate the classic tastes of the Lowcountry combined with modern touches of Southern Cuisine to inspire people’s palates. Shealy hopes to garner a sense of community with meals that are quick, easy, made simply, and can be cooked days in advance. 

“The power of food is far-reaching. Feeding people is a way of bonding and forming a connection in times of both celebration and comfort,” says Shealy. “There has been a lot of love, good times, friendships, and relationships cultivated over my food. My wish is that these become traditions for others, as well.”

A Taste of Living in Charleston boasts delicious recipes such as:

  • Tomato Grits Casserole
  • Wicked Charleston Party Sauce
  • Lowcountry Shrimp and Sausage Casserole
  • Okra, Shrimp, Sausage, and Chicken Gumbo
  • Sweet and Sour Green Beans
  • Blackberry Wine Cake
  • Dreamsicle Mimosas

If you are interested in purchasing A Taste of Living in Charleston and experiencing the delicious traditions that Lowcountry food has to offer, you can purchase the cookbook at your local Charleston bookstore or online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound.org, Target, or Walmart. The cookbook retails for ~$29.00 with a portion of all proceeds going to support Pet Helpers Adoption Center in Charleston. 

For more information, check out Bobby’s website and keep up with him on Instagram (@atasteoflivingincharleston) and Facebook. 

###

Bobby Shealy is a successful realtor in the Charleston area, recognized as the Best Realtor by the Charleston City Paper in 2013, and has made appearances on HGTV House Hunters representing Charleston. When Bobby is not working hard for his clients, he is impressing his guests with delicious food. With ties to Charleston dating back 11 generations and a family of fantastic cooks, Shealy has always felt a tie to delicious, Southern food which he aims to share with the community via his cookbook, A Taste of Living in Charleston.

Attachments

  • A Taste of Living in Charleston
  • Frogmore Stew 
CONTACT: Bobby Shealy
A Taste of Living in Charleston
(843) 442-7373
bobby.shealy@era.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.