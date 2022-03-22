Recipes Too Good Not to Share — A Taste of Living in Charleston

11th-Generation Charlestonian and Successful Real Estate Agent Publishes Hit Cookbook

Charleston, SC, March 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’re not afraid of recipes that use bacon, cream cheese, butter, or sour cream, and like cooking to be as simple as possible, 11th-Generation Charlestonian Bobby Shealy has got the book for you. After accumulating over 40 years of recipes and cooking, the passionate Charleston real estate agent published his cookbook, A Taste of Living in Charleston, in October 2021, and it has since been a hit amongst the Lowcountry with recipes too good not to share.

Bobby Shealy maintains pride in hosting people and creating a sense of community through unique meals. With the hope of bringing this happiness to readers’ tables, Shealy gathered recipes that integrate the classic tastes of the Lowcountry combined with modern touches of Southern Cuisine to inspire people’s palates. Shealy hopes to garner a sense of community with meals that are quick, easy, made simply, and can be cooked days in advance.

“The power of food is far-reaching. Feeding people is a way of bonding and forming a connection in times of both celebration and comfort,” says Shealy. “There has been a lot of love, good times, friendships, and relationships cultivated over my food. My wish is that these become traditions for others, as well.”

A Taste of Living in Charleston boasts delicious recipes such as:

Tomato Grits Casserole

Wicked Charleston Party Sauce

Lowcountry Shrimp and Sausage Casserole

Okra, Shrimp, Sausage, and Chicken Gumbo

Sweet and Sour Green Beans

Blackberry Wine Cake

Dreamsicle Mimosas

If you are interested in purchasing A Taste of Living in Charleston and experiencing the delicious traditions that Lowcountry food has to offer, you can purchase the cookbook at your local Charleston bookstore or online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, IndieBound.org, Target, or Walmart. The cookbook retails for ~$29.00 with a portion of all proceeds going to support Pet Helpers Adoption Center in Charleston.

For more information, check out Bobby’s website and keep up with him on Instagram (@atasteoflivingincharleston) and Facebook.

Bobby Shealy is a successful realtor in the Charleston area, recognized as the Best Realtor by the Charleston City Paper in 2013, and has made appearances on HGTV House Hunters representing Charleston. When Bobby is not working hard for his clients, he is impressing his guests with delicious food. With ties to Charleston dating back 11 generations and a family of fantastic cooks, Shealy has always felt a tie to delicious, Southern food which he aims to share with the community via his cookbook, A Taste of Living in Charleston.

