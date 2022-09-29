Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Recludix Pharma Announces the Appointment of Senior Executive Matthew S. Caldemeyer as Chief Business Officer

Recludix Pharma Announces the Appointment of Senior Executive Matthew S. Caldemeyer as Chief Business Officer

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Recludix Pharma, a leader in platform approaches to discover inhibitors of challenging cancer and inflammatory disease targets, today announced the appointment of Matthew Caldemeyer as chief business officer.

“We are excited to welcome Matt to our executive leadership team,” said Nancy Whiting, Pharm.D., chief executive officer of Recludix. “Matt has broad experience across business development, corporate strategy and finance. His established track record of productive business development transactions and successful alliance management will contribute to our goal of delivering important new therapies to patients.”

Mr. Caldemeyer was most recently the vice president of business development at Everest Medicines, a publicly traded Shanghai-based biotech company, where he led business development transactions and managed a key alliance with Gilead. He previously served as head of business development at Ambrx and as director of corporate strategy and business development at Array BioPharma. From 2011 to 2015, Mr. Caldemeyer held progressive roles in strategy and corporate development at Amgen, based both in the United States and Switzerland. From 2004 to 2011, Mr. Caldemeyer was at Eli Lilly and Company where he held positions in business development, finance and manufacturing. Mr. Caldemeyer obtained a B.S. from Michigan State University and an M.B.A. in finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

Mr. Caldemeyer added, “Recludix’s drug discovery platform has been prolific. With several programs being advanced for oncology and inflammatory diseases, there are many opportunities for the company to transform treatment paradigms for these patients. I am delighted to join the Recludix team.”  

About Recludix
Recludix is a leader in developing platform approaches to discover potent and selective inhibitors of challenging protein targets. The company was founded by members of Blueprint Medicines’ founding scientific team and its management team includes industry veterans with a track record of success in the discovery, development and commercialization of multiple oncology drugs. Recludix has developed a unique drug discovery platform that integrates custom generated DNA-encoded libraries, massively parallel determination of structure activity relationships, and a proprietary screening tool to ensure selectivity. The company is employing this approach first in the development of SH2 domain inhibitors. Recludix’s most advanced programs are focused on Signal Transducer and Activator of Transcription (STAT) proteins — STAT3 and STAT6 — where abnormal activation is found in numerous cancer types, such as multiple leukemias and lymphomas, as well as inflammatory diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and others. The company is advancing three other programs to undisclosed targets that also play a significant role in both cancer and autoimmune diseases. For more information, please visit the company’s website at https://recludixpharma.com.

Recludix Contacts:
Alexandra Santos
asantos@wheelhouselsa.com

Aljanae Reynolds
areynolds@wheelhouselsa.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.