Effective use of recombinant cell culture supplements in stem cell therapy based cancer research application will drive the global market over forecast duration

New York, June 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global recombinant cell culture supplements market size was valued at US$ 495.5 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 947.7 million by 2033, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The rising demand for biologic drugs, increasing use of single-use technologies, and growing adoption of stem cell therapy are driving the growth of the market.

The recombinant cell culture supplements market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for biopharmaceutical products and advancements in cell culture technology. This research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the current trends, market dynamics, key players, and growth opportunities in the global recombinant cell culture supplements market.

Extensive research was conducted using both primary and secondary sources to gather relevant data for this report. Primary research involved interviews with industry experts, professionals, and key stakeholders, while secondary research included studying various publications, company reports, and industry databases. The collected data was then analyzed and interpreted to provide actionable insights.

The market is driven by the rising demand for biologic drugs, increasing use of single-use technologies, and growing adoption of stem cell therapy.

Rising demand for biologic drugs: Biologic drugs are a type of drug that is produced using living organisms. They are used to treat a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. The rising demand for biologic drugs is driving the growth of the recombinant cell culture supplements market. Recombinant cell culture supplements are used to grow and maintain cells that are used to produce biologic drugs.

The recombinant cell culture supplements market is also facing some challenges, including:

High cost of recombinant cell culture supplements: Recombinant cell culture supplements are often more expensive than traditional cell culture supplements. This is due to the complex manufacturing process required to produce recombinant cell culture supplements.

Despite these challenges, the recombinant cell culture supplements market is expected to grow in the coming years. The growth of the market will be driven by the rising demand for biologic drugs, increasing use of single-use technologies, and growing adoption of stem cell therapy.

The global recombinant cell culture supplements market is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and region.

By product type: The market is segmented into growth factors, cytokines, and other proteins. Growth factors are the most widely used product type in the recombinant cell culture supplements market. Cytokines are also used in the market, but their use is limited due to their high cost. Other proteins are used in the market in a limited capacity.

Competitive Landscape

Important Key Players for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements are Merck KGaA, Lonza Group AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Abcam PLC., Hi-Media Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, STEMCELL Technologies Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, InVitria, Biocon, Cell Sciences, Inc. and more

Recent Developments

In January 2023, Cytiva (Danaher Corporation) began working along with Nucleus Biologics in order to provide custom products related to culture media for gene and cell therapy.

began working along with Nucleus Biologics in order to provide custom products related to culture media for gene and cell therapy. In December 2022, STEMCELL Technologies Inc. launched a new line of recombinant growth factors for cell culture.

launched a new line of recombinant growth factors for cell culture. In November 2022, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc. launched a new line of single-use cell culture media.

launched a new line of single-use cell culture media. In October 2022, Abcam plc launched a new line of recombinant cytokines for cell culture .

Abcam plc launched a new line of recombinant cytokines for cell culture In September 2022, Sino Biological Inc. launched a new line of animal-free cell culture media.

