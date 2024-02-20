According to Marketresearch.biz, the demand for recombinant antibodies and proteins in diagnostics and research is rising due to immuno-oncology and precision medicine advancements. The need for specific, high-quality proteins intensifies with evolving fields, driving market expansion.

New York, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The recombinant proteins market was valued at USD 205.0 billion in 2023 with significant growth and is projected to reach at USD 704.6 billion by 2033 with an outstanding CAGR of 13.5%.

The recombinant protein market is driven by a surge in demand for protein engineering and advanced treatment techniques. These proteins, artificially produced by integrating genetic materials, offer a novel approach to creating unique combinations not found in nature. Scientists employ engineering methodologies to insert specific genes into the genomes of host organisms, like bacteria or yeasts, turning them into protein factories using cellular machinery.

Another crucial factor propelling market growth is the rising incidence of chronic diseases, particularly cancer. Reports from the American Cancer Society and PubMed Central highlight the alarming global cancer statistics, with millions of new cases and fatalities. Recombinant proteins play a pivotal role in therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Beyond medicine, these proteins find applications in agriculture, contributing to enhanced crop yields and advanced pesticides. In the industrial sector, they are utilized for enzyme production, biofuels, and other products.

Furthermore, recombinant proteins have been instrumental in vaccine development, stimulating the immune system to enhance immunity against specific diseases. The demand for these proteins is set to rise, driven by their essential role in medical and therapeutic applications, contributing to the anticipated expansion of the market in the years to come.

Key Takeaways

Product types rule the product and services market segment due to the wide range of applications these proteins have in both therapeutic and research settings.

rule the product and services market segment due to the wide range of applications these proteins have in both therapeutic and research settings. Therapeutics dominates the application market segment due to its therapeutic applications, such as vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies.

the application market segment due to its therapeutic applications, such as vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead the end-user market segment due to substantial investments and the ongoing development of products focused on recombinant proteins.

lead the end-user market segment due to substantial investments and the ongoing development of products focused on recombinant proteins. Mammalian systems dominate the host cell market segment due to their ability to produce proteins with proper folding, post-translational modifications, and functional activity.

dominate the host cell market segment due to their ability to produce proteins with proper folding, post-translational modifications, and functional activity. North America dominates the global recombinant proteins market with a 34.50% share, fueled by a robust biotechnology sector and substantial research investments.

Driving Factors

Rising Demand in Diagnostics and Research

The demand for recombinant antibodies and proteins in diagnostics and research is on an upward trajectory, bolstered by advancements in immuno-oncology and precision medicine. As these fields evolve, the need for specific and high-quality recombinant proteins intensifies, further driving the market’s expansion. The growing reliance on these proteins for accurate diagnostics and research applications underscores their importance in modern medicine.

Advances in Recombinant DNA Technology

Technological advancements in recombinant DNA techniques are critical to the market’s growth, enhancing the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of producing complex recombinant proteins. The optimization of CHO cell expression systems for higher yields is a notable example. Such improvements in production methodologies not only increase scalability but also make these biologics more accessible.

Restraining Factors

Expensive Production Costs Impede Accessibility

Manufacturing biologics, particularly complex proteins, demands substantial capital investments in advanced technology and facilities. This requirement leads to elevated production costs, which are often passed on to the end-users, thereby limiting access and uptake. The expense associated with producing these proteins makes them less accessible, especially in cost-sensitive markets, and can be a deterrent for smaller companies or startups from entering the market. This financial barrier restricts the widespread availability and adoption of recombinant protein products.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 205.0 billion Market Size (2033) US$ 704.6 billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 13.5% from 2024 to 2033 North America Region Revenue Share 34.50% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Growth Opportunities

Novel Delivery Mechanisms Enhance Efficacy and Convenience

Novel delivery mechanisms for recombinant protein drugs, such as PEGylation, nanoparticle carriers, and pulmonary delivery, present a significant opportunity for growth in the recombinant proteins market. Many recombinant protein drugs face bioavailability challenges, and these advanced technologies offer solutions to improve drug delivery, patient convenience, and treatment outcomes. By enhancing the efficacy and ease of use of these drugs, these innovative delivery methods can lead to increased adoption and patient preference, subsequently driving market growth and potentially transforming patient care in various therapeutic areas.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global recombinant proteins market with a 34.50% share, fueled by a robust biotechnology sector and substantial research investments. The United States, home to influential companies like Amgen and Genentech, leads in research, development, and production. Cutting-edge technology, therapeutic applications, and strategic collaborations drive market growth. In Europe, strong research infrastructure and supportive policies contribute to market success, while Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, experiences rapid growth due to increased biotech investments and government support.

Segment Analysis

In product & services segmentation, product types rule the market segment due to the wide range of applications these proteins have in both therapeutic and research settings. Antibodies, particularly monoclonal antibodies, are vital in treatments for various diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders. Cytokines and growth factors are crucial for cell signaling and have significant applications in cell culture, immunology, and regenerative medicine. It plays a critical role in understanding cellular mechanisms and drug discovery processes.

In application type, therapeutics dominates the market segment due to its therapeutic applications, such as vaccines, biologics, and cell and gene therapies. Recombinant proteins have become an integral part of the treatment of diseases such as diabetes, autoimmune diseases as well as various types of cancer. Their role in the development of vaccines is particularly evident during the development of COVID-19 vaccines.

By end-user type, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies lead the market segment due to substantial investments and the ongoing development of products focused on recombinant proteins. While academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories, and other entities also employ recombinant proteins, particularly for research and diagnostic endeavors, the scale and impact of their utilization by pharmaceutical and biotech companies remain unparalleled.

By host cell type, mammalian systems dominate the market segment due to their ability to produce proteins with proper folding, post-translational modifications, and functional activity. It is important for therapeutic proteins, where correct glycosylation patterns are critical for efficacy and reduced immunogenicity. The market is dominated by proteins produced in mammalian systems, primarily due to their superior quality, particularly in the context of therapeutic applications.

Segments covered in this report

Product & Services Segmentation

Product Types

Production Services

Application Segmentation

Drug Discovery & Development

Therapeutics

Biologics

Vaccines

Cell & Gene Therapies

Research

Others

End-user Segmentation

Pharma & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Host Cell Segmentation

Mammalian Systems

Insect Cells

Yeast & Fungi

Bacterial Cells

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the Recombinant Proteins Market, global leaders Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck KGaA drive innovation and research with their extensive range of high-quality recombinant proteins. Their strategic emphasis on cutting-edge technology shapes the landscape of life sciences. Bio-Techne Corporation and GenScript Biotech Corporation, experts in protein engineering, contribute to diverse applications, including drug discovery and diagnostics, reflecting the market’s commitment to advancing scientific research through innovation and quality.

Key Players

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Bio-Techne Corporation

Proteintech Group, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ProSpec-Tany TechnoGene Ltd.

Acrobiosystems

Sino Biological Inc.

StressMarq Biosciences Inc.

Merck KGaA

RayBiotech, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Laurus Bio

Abcam plc

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies Inc

Recent Developments

In 2024, Vancouver-based SignalChem Biotech to be Acquired by China’s Sino Biological for up to US $48 Million, Newmac Files Legal Action.

In 2023, Bee Partners increased its equity stake, while Toyota Ventures’ investment brings in expertise in large-scale manufacturing, said the startup has raised $13.4 million.

In 2023, Canadian startup Future Fields raised $11.2 million in a seed extension round to scale up fruit flies as production vehicles for high-value recombinant proteins.

In 2023, as part of Grifols’ investment for future growth, the company designed, built, and validated the $80 million, state-of-the-art, biological manufacturing facility in the San Francisco Bay Area. The new facility has 25,000 square feet of GMP manufacturing space.

