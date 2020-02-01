Record $4 billion Airbus fine draws line under ‘pervasive’ bribery

Airbus bribed public officials and hid the payments as part of a pattern of worldwide corruption, prosecutors said on Friday as the European planemaker agreed a record $4 billion settlement with France, Britain and the United States.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Coronavirus forces postponement of badminton Olympic qualifier - January 31, 2020
- Thousands turn out to mourn Kobe Bryant as Lakers return to the court in LA - January 31, 2020
- China coronavirus toll rises to 259, U.S. imposes border curbs - January 31, 2020